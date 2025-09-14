Madharaasi 2nd Weekend Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan starrer sees a jump but total stays below the mark, Collects Rs 61 crore in 10 days

Sivakarthikeyan’s crime action drama, Madharaasi, is witnessing an underwhelming run at the box office. Though the movie has recorded a spike in the second weekend, it still remained below the expectations. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie debuted with Rs 12.30 crore, which was a good start at the Tamil box office. However, it couldn't hold the momentum and started witnessing a downward trajectory from the second day itself.

Co-starring Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth, Madhraasi wrapped its opening week at Rs 51.80 crore gross at the Tamil box office. It entered the second weekend and witnessed a nominal spike.

Madharaasi grosses Rs 9.45 crore in second weekend, cume crosses Rs 60 crore mark

Madharaasi kicked off its second weekend by grossing Rs 2.45 crore on Friday, followed by a nominal jump of 30 percent on Saturday where it collected Rs 3.50 crore. Estimates suggest that the movie has registered another jump and added Rs 3.70 crore to the tally, today on its second Sunday.

The total box office collection of Madharaasi crossed the Rs 60 crore mark and is now standing at Rs 61.45 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

Day-wise box office collections of Madharaasi are as follows:

Day Tamil Nadu Box Office 1 Rs 12.30 crore 2 Rs 11.00 crore 3 Rs 10.45 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 4.00 crore 6 Rs 3.50 crore 7 Rs 2.85 crore 8 Rs 2.45 crore 9 Rs 3.50 crore 10 Rs 3.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 61.45 crore gross

Mounted on a moderate budget, Madharaasi needs to score a strong hold in the weekdays ahead in order to sail through a favourable theatrical end. So far the trend has been underwhelming, which has almost sealed its box office fate. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

