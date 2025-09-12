‘I miss you’: BTS’ RM thanks fans for massive birthday celebrations, debuts new hair color and shows off cute cake

BTS’ member RM turned 31 on September 12, celebrating it with his close ones in a private setting. The singer took to his Instagram account to share the happy moment with his fans right around the time that the clock struck 12 am. Appearing in a white tank top in a selfie seemingly taken at the HYBE headquarters, the star appeared wide-eyed, showing off his muscular arms. He seemed to have celebrated his birthday with a new hairdo, as blond hair color could be seen atop his head. Previously, member Jimin also debuted a lighter color of hair, as the two were spotted at a party in Seoul.

RM rings in his 31st birthday surrounded by love and light

Moreover, RM also gave the fans a peek at his birthday meal, which seemingly comprised a beautiful cake in purple— a nod to the team’s signature color— alongside summer squash noodles, one-bite nibbles, and roasted sesame. The cake was adorned with the most simple and meaningful message for a star of his stature, “Happy birthday, RM. Let’s stay healthy.” The leader of BTS shared his updates with a note to his fans, thanking them for the wishes and many projects that they had carried out commemorating it. “Thank you, I miss you all,” he said.

In separate updates, the singer snapped away at the banners and bus ads that the BTS ARMY had prepared in celebration of him turning 31. The rapper’s millions of fans from around the world have made it their mission to let everyone know that it was his birthday and they made a good attempt at this!

Meanwhile, the group recently returned from Los Angeles after staying there for a couple of months, working on their new music. Slated for a spring 2026 comeback, this will be BTS’ first full group release in over 3 years since the drop of Take Two. The team is said to return to the US for filming their music video soon.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Dynamite soars past 2 billion views, becomes first male K-pop act release to do so