RM talks about pressure of being BTS but asks fans to trust in group, reveals status of album prep: ‘So burdensome…’

RM turned 31 and decided to hop on a livestream to interact with his fans on the big day. Speaking to millions of his admirers who had joined the session, he revealed how on the previous night, he grabbed some drinks with fellow member Jimin and even got dinner with V, who could not contain his excitement and began commenting during the live. The BTS leader went on to speak about the preparation that the group has been doing for their upcoming new release set for spring 2026. He promised that the team would bring something new to the BTS ARMY and to wait for a little more time. Moreover, he shared the intense pressure that has been put on the team to produce yet another hit after a 3-year military break.

RM dishes on the pressure people put on BTS for creating impressive music

Speaking about the immense pressure laid on the team for their upcoming release, RM said, “It’s so burdensome, honestly. I mean, everyone, imagine you’re BTS! You’re BTS, but you just got discharged from the military. It took 3 years. You’re suddenly back, and everyone’s hyping it up already, saying things like, ‘Wow, they’re gonna come up with something massive, aren’t they? It’s pressuring for us too. And we got together and lived together for 2 years- I mean, 2 months, but nothing has changed. We’re the same as we were.”

As for how much of their work in relation to the album has already been done, RM shared that the team adopted a completely new system of working on new music. After being in Los Angeles for 2 months, working hard with producers and composers, they’ve now entered the latter half of production, with recording yet to happen. The team is said to be working on lyrics and arranging them according to the songs they’ve made so far.

Confirming the group’s plans for a world tour post the release of their album, he said, “We will have the concerts. We're already having concert-related meetings. Cause next year's project will be our everything, so we must prepare for it already. So we've been having meetings, preparing for the album, discussions on the styling, and then our music.”

