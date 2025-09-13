BTS’ Jungkook wins hearts with bow at New York Fashion Week debut, check out full monochrome look: PICS

BTS member Jungkook made his debut fashion week appearance on September 12 when he participated in the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Brant Foundation in New York City. Donning a top-to-bottom monochrome fit, the singer’s arrival incited a lot of cheer and chaos from the US fans who had gathered to get one good look at him. Obliging them, the star struck a small bow in politeness, impressing onlookers with his humble behavior. After checking out the looks at the show, Jeon Jungkook was swiftly escorted back to his car under the strict vigilance of his security, while his little waves to the fans kept them hooked.

Jungkook takes over New York City with an adorable boba head charm

A couple of days ago, the singer was spotted jetting off from South Korea’s Incheon International Airport alongside BTS member J-Hope, who linked his arm with the younger one in joy. It is not known where the MONA LISA is going next, after being spotted at a Louis Vuitton brand event in Japan. Soon after, Jungkook’s attendance at the lifestyle label’s US gig for the Spring Summer 2026 collection show was confirmed by Mens Folio and other reports. It marks the recently turned 28-year-old’s first solo appearance at a fashion event, away from the group’s own commitments.

Jungkook smiled his way through the clean look, which consisted of an inner shirt, a jacket with double lapels, and matching loose-fitting pants, to the show. He wore heeled black shoes to complement the grey oversized kimono-style jacket on top. His mop of hair appeared freshly cut and styled to the T in a ruffled-up look with many piercings peeking out from his ears, lips, and under them. It allowed him to show off the cute, round head side of himself that the fans have come to love and nickname him with. Missing any other accessory, clips from inside the venue showed the SEVEN hitmaker putting on a ‘taco’ neck piece.

The singer was then spotted at a dinner party to celebrate the collection in the evening in another all-black monochrome look, complete with a big jacket and black boots.

