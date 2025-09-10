EXCLUSIVE: Kantara: Chapter 1 digital rights sold for Rs 125 crore; Rishab Shetty & Hombale to unleash trailer by September 20

In 2022, Rishab Shetty rewrote the rule book with his devotional action epic, Kantara, which broke the barriers and proved to be a success at Pan Indian level. Soon after, the filmmaker in collaboration with Hombale Films, announced a prequel to Kantara titled Kantara: Chapter 1. The team amped up the scale and shot for it on a monumental scale, incorporating mythological elements to the tale by going back in time. The shoot for the film has been wrapped up, and with just days left for the release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the digital rights of Kantara: Chapter 1 have been sold to Amazon Prime for a humongous price.

A source shares, “Amazon Prime has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of Kantara: Chapter 1 for a hefty sum of Rs 125 crore. It’s among the highest of all time for a film of Kannada origin, certainly the second best after KGF 2. The platform has bagged all language streaming rights.” The source further informs that the post-production work for Kantara: Chapter 1 is going on in full swing, as 20 VFX studios from all across the world are working to deliver a global product.

The film is confirmed for an October 2, 2025 release, and we hear that the theatrical trailer of the Rishab Shetty starrer will be out around September 20. “The work is going on in full swing for on the theatrical trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1. The idea is to create the noise with a single asset, and continue the momentum towards the theatrical release on Gandhi Jayanti. The film will see a North India release by Anil Thadani under his banner AA Films,” the source informs.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to Kantara, which brings to the forefront the backstory of Bhuta Kola tradition that exists in Costal Karnataka. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under their banner, Hombale Films. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani locked as female lead of Awarapan 2 with Emraan Hashmi; Shoot begins in September