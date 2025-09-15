Why Soha Ali Khan took time to bond with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan? Saif Ali Khan’s sister reveals ‘there are many things…’

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the coolest brother-sister duos of Bollywood. The actress’s social media often gives us a glimpse of the bond that the two share. But did you know? Her connection with sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was not an instant one. In a recent interview, Soha spoke about how her relationship with her brother has evolved over the years and why it took time for her to form a genuine bond with the Chameli star.

Soha Ali Khan on her bond with Saif Ali Khan

Talking to Quint, Soha Ali Khan revealed that she has hardly been under the same roof with her brother, Saif Ali Khan, as there is a 9-year difference between them. By the time she was born, he was on his way to a boarding school in England. And by the time he came back, she had moved to England. So this is the reason why they never really stayed in the same house. “Of course, we were siblings. But I don’t think that we could really sit and have a conversation about anything,” she added.

She further stated that it's completely different now. She lived with Saif for some time after moving to the city, but soon moved out and got her own place. But she admitted that they connect on many levels, and they have lots in common. “We have shared trauma, shared experiences, shared parents, all of that. Now, when you’re like 46 and 55, then the age gap seems less and less,” she concluded.

Soha Ali Khan on her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Talking about her relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan revealed that her sister-in-law is an incredibly genuine person. One of the things that matters most to her is family, and she admitted that Bebo is a hands-on parent, wife, daughter, sister, and so many other things.

Soha further said that she has known Kareena for many years, but it has taken time. “It took some time to happen, but I think that it has happened such that I feel like we have an independent relationship and there are many things that we connect over.”

