Watch: Varun Tej cradles newborn as he leaves hospital with Lavanya Tripathi

Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were seen leaving a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 14, with their newborn son. The couple, who welcomed their first child, exited the hospital quietly, accompanied by close family members. A video shared online captured the serene moment as they made their way to their vehicle, keeping the newborn shielded from the media.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 10, 2025. The couple, who married in November 2023, shared the joyous news with their fans through social media.

A heartwarming announcement

Varun Tej took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo from the hospital. In the image, Lavanya is seen holding their newborn while Varun kisses her forehead. He captioned the photo, “Our little man 10.09.2025,” expressing his happiness.

The couple's announcement quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities flooding social media with congratulatory messages. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Varun's uncle, shared a heartfelt post welcoming the newborn into the Konidela family.

Following the birth, the Konidela family celebrated the arrival of the new member. Chiranjeevi, who was on a film set at the time, visited the hospital to bless the newborn and congratulate the parents. He shared a picture with Varun and the baby with the caption: "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family."

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's relationship began on the sets of their 2017 film Mister. They later worked together in the 2018 film Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Their engagement took place in June 2023, followed by a wedding in Tuscany, Italy, in November 2023.

ALSO READ: KD The Devil: Kichcha Sudeepa joins Dhuva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt starrer movie