Who is Mrunal Thakur’s ex-boyfriend? All about her rumored affair with Sharad Tripathi

Television writer and personality Sharad Tripathi has been in the spotlight not only for his work in Indian television but also for his rumored relationship with actress Mrunal Thakur. The two were linked during their early careers, and although they have now moved on in their professional and personal lives, fans are still curious to know about Mrunal Thakur’s ex-boyfriend.

Sharad Tripathi’s career in television and films

Sharad Tripathi began his career as a writer with Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soaps including Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Over the years, he became a well-known name in the television industry, writing more than 50 daily soaps and several reality shows. Some of his notable works include Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.

Recently, Sharad decided to take a break from daily soaps to focus on his digital and film scripts. He shared, “I was writing for Sirf Tum. But I need to quit as I need to focus on my unfinished web and film scripts. But I’m enjoying writing title tracks and songs for TV shows and will keep continuing it.” He wrote the title tracks for Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye and Banni Chow Home Delivery, which aired recently.

Apart from television, Sharad also worked on the film Fraud Saiyaan for Prakash Jha Productions, featuring Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi. He has written a book titled 90’s Wala Pyar and co-produced a music video Tera Rahoon starring Varun Kapoor and Srishti Jain.

Was Sharad Tripathi Mrunal Thakur’s ex-boyfriend?

Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her roles in Kumkum Bhagya, Super 30, and Sita Ramam, was reportedly in a relationship with Sharad Tripathi during her early television days. The two were seen together publicly and even participated in the reality dance show Nach Baliye 7 as a couple. Their chemistry on the show sparked interest among fans, and their relationship became widely discussed.

However, the relationship reportedly ended, and both Mrunal and Sharad have moved forward with their careers. Sharad, when asked about future reality show appearances, said, “It’s better I try and excel myself in something I’m passionate about, which is writing and directing.”

