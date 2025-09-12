EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor gears up to start Laxman Utekar’s next in November; Begins training in classical dance

After the historic success of Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal, there has been a tremendous buzz on the next directorial of Laxman Utekar. Putting all the speculations to rest, Pinkvilla exclusively informed all the readers that the filmmaker is in advanced talks with Shraddha Kapoor for a female-led period film. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Shraddha Kapoor has signed on for this Dinesh Vijan produced period saga and is all set to start shooting for the film from the month of November.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing the part of a trained classical dancer in the film, tentatively titled ITA, and will be undergoing intense prep for the character. “Shraddha Kapoor is all set to play one of the most important characters from the history of Maharashtra, bringing forth the Maharashtrian culture to the national level. She will be attending several dancing workshops to learn proper skills,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that she will also be taking some singing lessons to prep for the part.

We hear that the film will be mounted on a big scale, and is based on a novel, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now. “After Chhaava, this is another film from Laxman Utekar which celebrates the Maratha culture at a larger-than-life level. The film goes on floors in November in 2025, and will release towards the end of 2026. These are tentative timelines, and a lot depends on the pace of pre-production as the idea is to recreate the era gone by with perfection,” the source added.

The casting for other key characters is currently underway, and Laxman Utekar along with Dinesh Vijan are looking to cast strong actors from Hindi and Marathi cinema for the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kantara: Chapter 1 digital rights sold for Rs 125 crore; Rishab Shetty & Hombale to unleash trailer by September 20