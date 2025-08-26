Exclusive: Anaita Shroff Adajania talks about Hrithik Roshan’s 'vacation mode' looks in War 2 and buzz around his Janaab-e-Aali style

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania says her work on War 2 with Hrithik Roshan was more about relaxed, travel-ready looks rather than the franchise’s usual combat aesthetic, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. She describes the song, Aavan Jaavan sequences as being in “full vacation mode,” with outfits that feel layered, effortless and suited to a tropical setting. The costumes mix muted, unusual shades such as rust and deep green, and include pieces from indie labels for a local-meets-global vibe.

Anaita stressed that the creative process was collaborative. She called the reunion with Hrithik after War 1 easy because of their “usual chemistry.” The team, producer, director Ayan, Hrithik and Anaita, worked closely to define the direction. “Whenever I work on a film, it’s always a deep collaboration between the producer, director, Ayan, in this case, the actor, Hrithik, and myself,” she said.

Vacation vibes: Hrithik’s relaxed, layered look and the 'Janaab-e-Aali' aesthetic

Anaita explained Janaab-e-Aali intentionally contrasts the franchise’s high-octane action. “Instead of the usual tough, combat vibe, let’s see them in total contrast in the song, just chilled out and in full vacay mode,” she said. She added that Kabir’s action persona remains in other scenes, but in this film, viewers meet “a version of him who’s a little more unkempt, a little more willing to bend the rules, yet still carrying it all with a modern, effortless edge.”

She also addressed the talk around the Janaab-e-Aali look, pointing to careful aesthetic choices that balance individuality and character truth. For Anaita, characters come first. “I approach actors as characters first, then actors, shaping their look from the inside out,” she said.

Here’s what she said about trends and Hrithik’s role

“I’m not a stylist who creates a look thinking, ‘Oh, this will become a trend and everyone will start wearing it.’ But has that happened? Absolutely,” Anaita said. She noted that the song Aavan Jaavan, with Hrithik and Kiara, has “really struck a chord” and introduced new style combinations and colors people want to try.

Will War 2 influence summer fashion?

Anaita believes the relaxed, travel-oriented styling could ripple into summer wardrobes. She praised Hrithik’s style sense: “Hrithik is always on board, but he’s also incredibly smart about style; he understands proportions instinctively.” She also highlighted practical prep: paying attention to movement and choreography so clothes read well on camera.

Anaita closed on a personal note: “I’ve had so much fun with it, and I’m thrilled to see the appreciation our work is getting.” For fans tracking Anaita Shroff Adajania, Hrithik Roshan and War 2 fashion, the song’s looks may offer clear cues for the season ahead.

