Guess Who: This actor has been asked to vacate his apartment after neighbours complain of his lifestyle

Could you guess who're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

This Gen-Y actor has been rubbing everyone the wrong way in the last one year. After his terrible mood swings and arrogance cost him a few projects, he also had to let go off his entire team, who he had a major showdown with. The members of the entourage have been sharing horror stories of handling this 30-plus actor, who has possibly hit a homerun when it comes to weird behaviour.

He delivered a huge hit last year, but couldn't even capitalise on the success of the film. Why? None of the producers are willing to sign him on for their next - either because of his temper tantrums or his condition of casting his recent ladylove (a struggling actress with no clear filmography of sorts) opposite him. That's also why he hasn't been able to sign a single film after his last release. And now, he's got yet something else to bother. He has been asked to vacate his apartment, which he was staying in, after neighbours complained about him and his friends.

The actor hardly stays at his Mumbai home and has shared the keys of the apartment with several friends who throw lavish parties at his place (with or without him) which goes on till wee hours of the morning. From drinks to other vices, most of these parties are almost out of control. His high handed friends are extremely rude to other members of the society and don't care about their inconvenience at all. Neighbours have complained to the society several times in the last few months and when they gave the actor an ultimatum, there was a major argument that ensued. Now, he has been asked to leave the apartment and the last we heard, he's staying in with his ladylove at her apartment. Meanwhile, he keeps taking trips to another bungalow he's leased on the outskirts of the city to spend sometime away from everyone. But if he continues with the same temperament, we won't be surprised if he's left with nothing at all. After all, success and failure all come at a price, right?

Credits :Pinkvilla

