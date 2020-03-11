Guess Who: This Gen-Y heroine who's famous for her socially relevant films behaves terribly with her entourage

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

They say, success and failure changes a person like no other. And when you are an actor, this adage seems to be even truer than ever. For example, remember we told you about this Bollywood hero who was a nobody a few years ago till he hit a jackpot with a romcom and how his attitude towards people around him took a 180 degree turn? It's the same with this actress, who has been instrumental in shouldering some of the better socially relevant women-centric projects in recent times.

The actress recently had a movie release and was in and around for promotions. But people around her noticed a huge change in her body language. Apparently, everyone noticed a slight arrogance in her demeanour. She doesn't treat her staff well, keeps screaming and shouting at them for the littlest things. This wasn't there even last year, when she delivered back to back successes but now, it's so in-your-face that a lot of bystanders noticed this happening right in front of them, some of them being journalists.

So what happened is like everyday, a day's plan was chalked out and sent to her team for approval and it was sent back with no changes. But while she arrived on time and started her set of interviews, things got a little delayed with breaks and other things happening in between. But she was clear: she wanted to leave at a particular time, but then, there were several reporters waiting for their interviews to even begin. While the team tried to make her understand the gravity of the situation, our pretty lady was adamant on making an exit. Eventually, she did leaving most of the journos infuriated! While the industry and the media isn't alien to this happening, we wonder how long this will last!

