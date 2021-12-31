INTERVIEW: Ranveer Singh on working with Karan Johar, Shankar, Bhansali, Ali Abbas Zafar & Kabir Khan

After Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, Ranveer Singh will be seen working with Karan Johar in his rom-com, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani followed by a mega budget magnum opus with Shankar. The actor is excited about every film of his line up and is blessed to share the screen space with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. “They are the icons of Hindi cinema,” he exclaims.

Talking about the much awaited film, which is gearing up for a 2023 release, Ranveer says, “I believe Karan has crushed the surface of his own potential as a director. Takht didn’t work out due to the pandemic, so we decided to collaborate on another film, which happens to be Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It’s a quintessential Karan Johar film, resonating with the brand of cinema he has created. The music, glamor, family, humor, romance, drama – it has everything that we love about a Karan Johar movie.” Ranveer believes that RARKPK has the potential to be the quirkiest and the most entertaining film for the director. “I am loving the process. I have not seen anything yet, but I know we have done something good.”

A director of his calibre believes in my ability and is mounting a mega budget film with me in lead. I am just thrilled. He is a master filmmaker, there’s nobody like him Ranveer Singh

Ranveer insists that he was taken aback when Shankar called him to be a part of his world. “I was taken aback by the storm. He is this mad genius, with an unparalleled vision. His cinematic canvas is so unique and he has created this sort of juggernaut. It’s a huge honor and an achievement that I can be proud of. A director of his caliber believes in my ability and is mounting a mega budget film with me in lead. I am just thrilled. He is a master filmmaker, there’s nobody like him,” Ranveer keeps it short.

There has been a constant chatter on the social media among Ranveer fans, as they have this wish of seeing their actor reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the 2.0 version of Ali Abbas Zafar. Ask him about the possibility of reuniting with the two biggies and Ranveer answers, “I hope Sanjay sir considers me in whatever he decides to make next. It’s a huge achievement to have worked with him thrice and I hope we go out to do something crazy again. Ali is busy doing a load of stuff, be it OTT or theatrical but I am in constant touch with him. We keep throwing ideas at each other and hopefully, something will materialize with Ali and Mr. Bhansali. It’s not far-fetched to think that these combinations will be repeated again, and the reunions won’t be too far from now.”

I hope Sanjay sir considers me in whatever he decides to make next. It’s a huge achievement to have worked with him thrice and I hope we go out to do something crazy again. Ranveer Singh

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Ranveer is reuniting with his 83’ director, Kabir Khan in an incredible underdog story. Prod him to comment on the same, and Ranveer signs off, “Of course, there have been discussions about theme, subject, character and even multiple films. We are always in discussion. Right now, I am on a break, but maybe once everything settles down, we will reconnect to decide on the idea that we discussed. Right now, all I can say is, things are under discussion.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| INTERVIEW: ‘Cirkus is my very own Golmaal, Jayeshbhai Jordaar a miracle’: Ranveer Singh on his next two films