EXCLUSIVE: After 83, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan in talks for another film - An incredible underdog journey

After delivering memorable films like Kabul Express, New York, Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan is all gearing up for the release of the Kapil Dev biopic, 83’, with Ranveer Singh in the titular role. The movie is gearing up for a December 24 release in cinema halls across the globe and one awaits the promotional campaign to kick off soon. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that after 83, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan have started discussion on another film and if everything materializes, it will go on floors as early as Summer 2022.

“Kabir and Ranveer developed an extremely great bond in the process of making 83’ and are very happy with the final product. But obvious, they are looking to carry forward their partnership again. Through the lockdown, Kabir was deciding on what next to do, and that’s when he developed an incredible underdog story of a boy from small town. He narrated it to Ranveer, who has loved the subject and is eager to commence working on it soon,” revealed a trade source.

The duo is discussing on several aspects at the moment and if things fall in place, one can expect an official announcement by early next year. “The idea is to take it on floors by Summer 2022. By then, Ranveer would have wrapped up shooting for the Rohit Shetty comedy, Cirkus, and the Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” the source added. Meanwhile, according to sources, the trailer of 83’ will be out by early December and the makers have adopted a tight campaign.

“The team is confident about their product and given the fact that the film is devoid of multiple songs, they have opted for a rather shorter campaign. The trailer will create the noise and act as a prefect build up to this sport drama, chronicling India’s 1983 world cup win,” the source signed off. After 83’, Ranveer will next be seen in Yash Raj Production, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. As per insiders, the film is carrying phenomenal reports that marries drama and emotions with ample of humor. It is gearing up for a February 2022 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

