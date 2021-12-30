INTERVIEW: ‘Cirkus is my very own Golmaal, Jayeshbhai Jordaar a miracle’: Ranveer Singh on his next two films

A decade after making his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer Singh reunites with Maneesh Sharma for his upcoming production, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar. The actor has time and again described it as a miracle script and is hoping for the audience to experience same set of emotions that he did during the script narration. “Divyang is going to be a sensation and he doesn’t even know what he has done. He is oblivious to the fact that there is a genius in him,” says Ranveer.

He is quick to add that the first narration of Jayeshbhai Jordaar had him cry and laugh at the same time. “I did cry, but was even laughing. There’s a very noble purpose in the film, that’s so pertinent in our times. The script is just a miracle. The closest reference that I can give you is a Raju Hirani film – how they have a social message but in the garb of entertainment – making you laugh and cry,” he adds. Due to the on-going Omicron fear, Ranveer however doesn’t rule out the possibility of a delay in the film’s release. “I am very excited about Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It was to be released in February, but I think everything will be rescheduled due to Omicron.”

I wanted to do a comedy film for years and Rohit sir has given me the chance... I am a part of his cop franchise and now, I am a part of his comic franchise too. It’s just so great. Cirkus is my very own Golmaal Ranveer Singh

Ranveer then reunites with the hit machine, Rohit Shetty, on his comedy of errors, Cirkus. The film would be the first comic caper for Singh in his 11-year career. “I wanted to do a comedy film for years and Rohit sir has given me the chance after he was happy with my work in Simmba. I am a part of his cop franchise and now, I am a part of his comic franchise too. It’s just so great. Cirkus is my very own Golmaal,” an excited Ranveer shares.

Prod him further to share details on the much-awaited film, and he concludes, “We have all the all stars as a part of this ensemble and they bring in such madness. We have this crazy mad ride of a movie and I am so thrilled to be leading a film like this. The pandemic has impacted people in a different way and this film is one instance in which we want people to come in for two hours and just laugh their way out. It’s very exciting. There couldn’t have been a better film than Cirkus for me to explore the comic space.”

