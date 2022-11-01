Shah Rukh Khan Birthday EXCLUSIVE: Lookalike Raju Rahikwar to celebrate with tourists at Filmcity; Shares plan

Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 57th birthday tomorrow, and while the day is important for his fans all over the world, it is equally special for the celebrated actor’s lookalike Raju Rahikwar. The latter has been following in SRK's footsteps for many years now, and this is his way to pay tribute to his screen idol. Rahikwar will be celebrating the superstar’s birthday at Mumbai’s Bollywood Park in Filmcity today, with the studio’s staff and the tourists visiting the venue. “Whatever I am today is all because of him,” says Raju.

Further sharing his plans for the party, Junior SRK says, “We will be cutting four cakes at Bollywood Park today because the tourists usually come in smaller batches, and we want to celebrate this moment with everyone visiting that location today. Besides, I will also be performing for them on some Shah Rukh bhai songs like ‘Lungi Dance’, ‘Gerua’, ‘Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen’, ‘Chak Dum Dum’, and ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ with a few dancers in the background. I have also arranged for some biryani for the studio’s staff of around 100 people.”

Raju Rahikwar recently spotted SRK in Filmcity

Raju Rahikwar informs that he saw Shah Rukh Khan shooting for an ad in Filmcity a few days back, but couldn’t meet him as the actor was busy. “I didn’t want to disturb him, but he is aware that someone called Raju Rahikwar is a big fan of his, and reaches people where unfortunately he couldn’t go himself. I perform at the remotest of the locations on his songs, and the amount of love people have for him is amazing. I want to wish him a very Happy Birthday, and I always pray for his continued success,” Rahikwar concludes.