EXCLUSIVE: After Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone's actioner, Siddharth Anand to reunite with Hrithik Roshan

The WAR filmmaker has signed Hrithik for a thriller, that goes on floors right after the YRF film with SRK and Deepika. It's also an actioner mounted on a lavish scale; read details inside.

Last year, Siddharth Anand delivered a huge blockbuster with and Tiger Shroff with WAR. It also turned out to be the superstar's first 300 crore film and his highest grossing film till date. Come 2020, there will be a formal announcement that's being planned for his next and it's a biggie. The filmmaker's next will star and in lead roles, as reported exclusively by Pinkvilla.

But now, Sid has already got the main star locked for another film of his. A source tells us, "Siddharth had narrated a script to Hrithik Roshan right after the release of WAR, which he had absolutely loved. Just like WAR, it is an action thriller which has Duggu playing to the gallery. It's going to be mounted on a lavish scale with several big action setpieces, that is expected to surpass what the actor-director duo did with Bang Bang and WAR. Hrithik has already given his nod to the project."

The film will go on floors right after the Bachna Ae Haseeno director wraps his biggie with SRK and DP. "Initially, the plan was to roll out the film with Hrithik before the Shah Rukh one. But, Rajkumar Hirani's project got pushed and SRK's dates were free. So they accommodated both SRK and Deepika's dates. They plan to kickstart shoot in October. Hrithik's film will need a much shorter schedule, so he will quickly wrap it up after he finishes Krrish 4 with Rakesh Roshan. The filmmaker has worked out the dates in such a way that both movies go on floors back to back and will be over by mid 2021." We reached out to Siddharth Anand but he decided to not respond to our texts.

Credits :Pinkvilla

