EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's role in Brahmastra REVEALED; read details inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shah Rukh Khan has already shot for his special role in the Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt starrer, but details of his role had been kept under wraps till now. Read to find out all details.

and starrer Brahmastra might have been delayed a bit but the supernatural film is releasing on December 4, 2020. Apart from the main leads and Amitabh Bachchan, the film also features several prominent actors in special roles. There's Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and stepping in for interesting cameos in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

While the news about these actors' cameos are already out, what people don't know are the roles they play. A source says, "Brahmastra is designed in such a way that each of these actors play a key role in the narrative. Ranbir's character meets each of them at different times of his quest to find the Brahmastra. While Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist, SRK essays the role of a scientist." Yes, it wasn't known till now that the Badshah of Bollywood will be playing a scientist in the movie.

Our source further adds, "Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia are all aids to Ranbir's character at specific points in the plot and push the story ahead. All of them have clues leading Ranbir to the Brahmastra. In fact, the film opens with Shah Rukh's sequence. It's a long scene and SRK shot it over ten days at Film City earlier this year." While this is a special appearance, fans have been waiting to watch SRK in a full fledged film. His last release was Zero and he's yet to announce his next project, although there are speculations that he's signed Rajkumar Hirani's next that rolls around August 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More