EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan buys the official rights of Korean film A Hard Day

While speculations are rife that SRK will announce three projects back to back, we hear that he has also bought the official remake rights to a Korean thriller. Read details.

's last release happens to be Zero, which released in December 2018. Over a year has passed and the superstar has still not announced his next project. There are several rumours floating around about his next - it can either be a Rajkumar Hirani film or an Ali Abbas Zafar action saga or Raj and DK's next directorial venture.

Amid all this, we can now tell you that SRK and his production house has been buying rights of several films. Reports are rife that they will also be remaking Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa for a digital platform. But SRK has also got the official rights to remake another Korean thriller. A source tells us, "Shah Rukh and his team really loved watching the Korean thriller A Hard Day. So much so that he got his team to buy the Hindi adaptation rights for the film at a good price. If all goes well, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment will be making the film soon." We contacted the actor's team but they remained unavailable for comment.

A Hard Day, that released in 2014, revolves around a homicide detective who accidentally kills a man with his car, and then tries to hide the body in his mother's coffin on the day of her funeral. Will King Khan also star in the project? Our khabri informs, "That is still unsure. He will definitely produce the film under his home banner but it's not known if he will be acting in it. Mostly, he will get Sujoy Ghosh to direct the thriller for him." The Kahaani director had earlier made Badla with Red Chillies and he's also creatively involved with their next production venture - Bob Biswas - which is a spin off about the same character's life from the Vidya Balan starrer. Bob Biswas stars Abhishek Bachchan in a leading role.

