Shah Rukh Khan Birthday EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how the Pathaan actor brought in his birthday yesterday

Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 today, and a large crowd had gathered outside his residence in Bandra yesterday, to wish the superstar on his big day. Dressed in an all black attire, SRK greeted his fans with son AbRam Khan by his side. While admirers gathering outside Shah Rukh’s house has been a ritual for many years, it couldn’t happen in the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Om Shanti Om actor even brought in his birthday with family and close friends in attendance at Mannat last night.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted an intimate dinner for their close circle last night, which included guests Siddharth Anand, Farah Khan, Maneesh Sharma and Harman Baweja. A large menu was laid out for them, while they also played poker, and got a sneak peek to the Pathaan teaser that was unveiled today. He cut his birthday cake a little before midnight, but the party went on till the wee hours. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has a meet and greet organised with fans today, and will also meet a few of his friends in the latter part of the day,” informs a source in the know.