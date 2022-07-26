Lust Stories 2 EXCLUSIVE: Konkona Sen Sharma’s film in anthology headlined by Tillotama Shome & Amruta Subhash

Pinkvilla had recently reported that director R Balki has roped in Mrunal Thakur to headline his portion of the anthology film, Lust Stories 2. They will soon start shooting for this Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix backed project. We now have a new update on this upcoming second instalment of the franchise. We have learnt that Konkona Sen Sharma, who is directing one segment of the anthology, has locked her cast too. Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash will headline Konkona’s portion of the movie.

According to a source close to the development, the story revolves around two central characters, and Tillotama and Amruta will essay those parts. The script is already locked, and the actors are excited to be a part of Konkona’s vision. While the first anthology released in 2018 was helmed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, this one is being directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

Lust Stories was the second in the anthology series that began with Bombay Talkies in 2013, followed by Lust Stories five years later, and then Ghost Stories that was unveiled in 2020. The first part of Lust Stories was nominated in two categories at the 47th International Emmy Awards, and had featured Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte, Akash Thosar, Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, among many others in pivotal roles.

On the acting front, Konkona was last seen in the series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11. She will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan’s directorial debut Kuttey, which also features Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Ratna Pathak Shah says society is becoming conservative: ‘Look at number of ads for kundali dikhao’