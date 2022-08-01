Lust Stories 2 EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi paired opposite Mrunal Thakur; Reunites with R Balki post Ghoomer

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Mrunal Thakur will feature in director R Balki’s segment of the anthology film, Lust Stories 2. Just like the first part, this one is also backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix. We now have a new update on Balki’s next directorial. We have learnt that the filmmaker has signed Angad Bedi for the project. This is Angad and Balki’s second collaboration post Ghoomer, which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Saiyami Kher.

According to a source close to the development, “Angad and Mrunal are paired opposite each other, and the final script is also locked. R Balki and Angad share a great bond, and are happy to collaborate once again post Ghoomer. They start filming from August 7 in Mumbai. R Balki has already begun work on the pre-production, and is aiming to wrap up the film by mid-August.” Meanwhile, they have already completed shooting for Ghoomer.

Other segments of Lust Stories 2 are being helmed by Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The first part was helmed by directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. We had also recently reported that Konkona’s film is headlined by Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, while apparently Kajol features in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s portion of the anthology.

Lust Stories was the second in the anthology series that began with Bombay Talkies in 2013, followed by Lust Stories five years later, and then Ghost Stories that was unveiled in 2020.

