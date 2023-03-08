Women's Day EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kriti Sanon urges women to find their passion: 'There's no age of..'

International Women's Day is celebrated globally on March 8. The special day is celebrated to honour the accomplishments of women and raise awareness about gender disparities and equality. Recently, Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, appeared on Pinkvilla's Woman Up Season 4 and spoke about International Women's Day. She gave a piece of solid advice for the ladies out there.

Kriti Sanon talks about International Women's Day

While speaking about International Women's Day, the ace actress, who has managed to impress the audience time and again, said that women should follow their passion. She also said that there's no age for finding passion. Kriti said, "I would just want to say that find your passion, I always say that. Today, whether I am acting, it's something that came from passion. When you are passionate about something, you will do it well and if you make your passion your career, you will never feel like you are working and I think that is very important. Today, whether I am an actor or an entrepreneur, it's all come from passion."

She added, "There's also another brand that I am going to probably be launching this year which is again coming from passion. So when it is coming from a lot of passion and love and something that you really like doing, you put in a lot more effort and all your heart, and it doesn't feel like a burden or work. You end up doing well and you excel in it. So I think that is very important. I would say to all women, there's no age of finding passion and there's no limit in which direction your passion can be, it can be anything."

Work front

Kriti is all set to be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas. It will mark their first collaboration. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in important roles. She also has a film with Shahid Kapoor and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in the pipeline.

