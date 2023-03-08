Women's Day Exclusive Video: Rani Mukerji says women can talk to each other about problems, while ‘men will…’

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on March 8. Not only is it a special occasion to celebrate the women in our lives, but Women’s Day also aims to highlight women’s issues and raise awareness for women’s equality. Rani Mukerji recently graced the 6th episode of Pinkvilla’s annual segment Woman Up season 4, during which she spoke about the significance of Women’s Day.

Rani Mukerji on the significance of Women’s Day

When asked what the significance of Women’s Day is for her, Rani Mukerji told Pinkvilla, “For me, the significance is celebrating women throughout the year, every day, every moment of our lives and I think we are celebrated by our families every day. Though they might not tell it to us to our faces, but the way we are loved for who we are, is a celebration in itself. For a mother, the love that her children give her is a celebration for her. For a wife, when the husband loves her unconditionally, and with so much love and passion, that is celebrating Women's Day. When a daughter loves her mother, or when a mother loves a daughter, that is Women's Day.”

Rani Mukerji lauds women for being able to talk to one another about their problems

Rani said that every day is Women’s Day for her, but it is great to have a special occasion to make the women in our lives feel special. “It's the feeling of just two girl friends, being together and having a great time. Or two colleagues on a set working and respecting each other's spaces. Everything I think is a celebration of womanhood,” added Rani.

She further lauded women for being able to sit and talk about their problems, while also pointing out that most men would shy away from doing so. “The fact that a woman can sit and talk to one another about their problems, which I think men don't do. They will shy away from talking about their problems because they feel that it's less macho to do that. But women, anywhere in the world, can sit face-to-face and talk about their problems and not feel a thing because they know that they'll get that ample support and understanding from the other person. Women's Day, in a way, is celebrated in our lives on a day-to-day basis. On Women's Day maybe you get a card that is really well-written. I think that is a celebration and it’s one more excuse to give someone flowers, chocolates and a gift to make the other person feel special. So why not?” concluded Rani.

