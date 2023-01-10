EXID’s Hani, Bae Woo Hee starrer Hit The Spot; Here’s why the K-Drama is breaking the norms

The Coupang Play series 'Fanta G Spot' is the story of 'Hee Jae (Ahn Hee Yeon)', who has never felt it before, and 'Mina (Bae Woo Hee)', who only enjoys a relationship without love, and two people getting to know themselves through sex counseling. Even before its release, 'Fanta G Spot' or ‘Hit The Spot’ attracted a lot of expectations by telling stories about women's sexuality that had not been properly covered in the mainstream media.

Hit The Spot:

The first two episodes start when 'Heejae' and 'Mina', who were instructed to host the podcast 'Fanta G Spot', act as sex counselors. Heejae and Mina, who look back on their sex, were portrayed through the stories of the storytellers, “I postpone orgasm during intercourse” and “I feel guilty while masturbating.” Along with this, in the online community, with reviews and reviews full of empathy, interest in the 'Fanta G Spot', which coolly deals with concerns that cannot be directly discussed. The real sex story of women who want to know, do it right, and make it feel right, honestly and boldly.

Director’s vision:

Director Lee Yoon Ah began by saying, “I wanted to do it because the content was so intense while looking at the synopsis.” Then, the director emphasized again, "I really wanted to do this because there is no drama like this in my country." She added, “It is a work in which female writers, directors, and actors come together to form a consensus. I wanted to properly tell the stories of women.”

The stories introduced in each episode are based on actual surveys, so they arouse more sympathy from viewers. Overseas viewers who saw this said, "I think it's really cool that you mentioned sex, which many women feel guilty about or fear," and "Overseas productions don't deal with women's sexual lives in such a didactic way. I want to see more” and so on are showing positive reactions.

Hit The Spot’s approach:

'Hit The Spot' used the openly stimulating element of sex to create content that resonated with many people. On the other hand, 'Eden' showed stimulating skinship under the guise of romance of youth, and was busy pursuing topicality rather than sympathy from viewers. However, the viewership ratings were low compared to the efforts put in. Although the two programs used similar material, they received mixed reviews. In order to captivate viewers to the end, the message you want to convey in the end is definitely necessary.

In this regard, the production team of 'Hit The Spot' said, "We drew empathy from the main viewers by honestly dealing with the story of women's sex life, which was not well covered in the mainstream media. In addition, the realistic concerns of women in the drama were stories that could not be easily encountered in previous K-dramas, so overseas viewers seem to have accepted them more fresh.”

After Hani saw her script, she laughed, saying, "After receiving the offer, I had a lot of thoughts. It was so much fun." She said, “When friends gather or my EXID members gather, the stories we talk about are all here. At the same time, I honestly thought about whether it would be okay if I appeared here. They even spoke candidly.” 'Hee Jae', who is hurt by her lover without ever feeling it, and 'Mina', who boasts of her flamboyant seduction skills and enjoys a relationship without love. The two best friends unravel the real sex life stories of women.

Here are a few reasons why the drama drew attention :-

The story

There have been some K-Dramas that have talked about sex and intimacy but they have never had an in-depth conversation about exploring female sexuality in the best way. The story concentrates on two women who went through their own troubles- one who has never experienced an orgasm or explored her sexual prowess other than with her boyfriend which she is now tired of while the other engages in casual sexual relationship but has no understanding about romance and intimacy. These two women represent the spectrum of women who exist in real life.

The message

The story is unique and welcomed by the new generation as sex has always been a taboo topic in South Korea and many parts of the world- especially female sexuality. While men are known to be forward in topics related to sex, women usually do not engage in such conversations as it has been drilled into their heads that they are not sexual beings, which is not true. Through comic and heartwarming angles, the drama expresses the concerns of many men and women regarding sex.

The cast

The main cast of the drama have beautifully blended into their characters as they display the various real emotions and problems attached to the youth of today when it comes to sex, love, intimacy and more. They are able to express the emotions so well that the viewers can see themselves being reflected in the drama.

