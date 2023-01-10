BTS' Jin's The Astronaut reaches 100 million streams: Artist says I'll be back in pre-enlistment video

Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music platform, as of January 7th. This is the record of reaching 100 million streams in 72 days, the shortest period for a Korean male solo song and the shortest period among Korean male K-pop solo songs. Released on October 28 last year, 'The Astronaut' debuted with the third highest streaming among Korean solos on Spotify at the same time as its release, surpassing 10 million streams in 3 days. On Spotify, not only 'The Astronaut', but also Jin's solo songs 'Yours', 'Epiphany', 'Moon', and 'Awaken' were streamed for 5 million won. It has exceeded the ideal, and as of January 7th, it has exceeded 720 million streams.

With 'The Astronaut', Jin was first listed on Spotify's 'Global Top Artist' chart and 'Japan Top Artist' chart on October 28, making him the highest debuting artist among Korean solo artists of all time. 'The Astronaut' debuted at number 17 on Spotify's 'Daily Top Song Global' chart upon its release, and entered the chart on the 37th. On the Spotify 'Daily Top Song Vietnam' chart, 'The Astronaut' debuted at No. 1 and recorded No. 1 on the 18th, and has been sitting on the chart for 72 consecutive days as of January 7th. It also debuted at No. 1 on the Saudi, Thai and Pakistani charts, and especially on the Pakistani chart, it was the first Korean song to debut at No. 1, showing hot popularity.

On Spotify's 'Daily Top Song Korea' chart, it entered the 3rd place and has been in the top chart for 72 consecutive days. In addition, it recorded chart-in in Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, etc. for 72 consecutive days, realizing its global popularity. Also, in Spotify's 'Weekly Chart', it has been chart-in for 10 consecutive weeks on charts around the world, including Korea, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Bolivia. 'The Astronaut' has been praised for showing various aspects of vocalist Jin with Jin's attractive bass and unique refreshing yet dreamy atmosphere, and is greatly loved by music fans around the world upon its release.

BTS' Jin has re-emerged to No. 1 on the weekly chart of Shazam, the world's largest music search platform, showing off his strong presence as a top solo artist. Jin ranked first on the 'Shazam Global Weekly Top 10 Artists' chart announced on January 7th, and ranked first for the 14th week. With this, Jin broke the new record of being the first and longest 1st place by a Korean artist and the longest 1st place among artists in the world in 2022.

On January 9th, BTS's official YouTube channel 'Bangtan TV' posted a video titled '[Seokjin of the month] Message from Jin: Jan 2023'. In the 1 minute and 9 second video, Jin said, "I'm not in society, but I wanted to leave a greeting for you guys, so I turned on the video. I'm currently filming SBS' 'Running Man'. I want to say hello at least once before the schedule is set." He showed his affection for ARMYs. He added, "Even though I'm not by your side, if you wait a little bit, I'll make sure to appear right away. That's all for today's greetings. If I have another chance next time, I'll visit you with a video."