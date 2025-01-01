EXO group members: From former teammates Tao, Luhan to controversial Kris Wu and leader Suho, a complete guide to K-pop Kings

EXO, one of K-pop's most influential groups, has dazzled fans worldwide with their powerful performances and unique concept of members divided into EXO-K and EXO-M. However, following the exit of three members, the group combined into one and continued to release music till today. Here's a detailed look at EXO group members, past and present, that dominated the K-pop scene for years.

EXO group members

1. Xiumin

Position: Lead Vocalist, Lead Dancer

Birthday: March 26, 1990

Nationality: South Korean

Xiumin is EXO's eldest member, loved for his youthful looks and strong work ethic. He is a versatile performer who brings energy to every performance with his crisp dance moves and smooth vocals. Known for his disciplined lifestyle, he often inspires fans with his fitness and positivity. Outside of EXO, Xiumin has showcased his acting skills in web dramas and musicals, endearing himself further to fans with his dedication to improving in every area of his artistry.

2. Luhan

Position: Lead Vocalist, Lead Dancer

Birthday: April 20, 1990

Nationality: Chinese

Luhan was a vital part of EXO-M, winning fans over with his angelic vocals and warm personality. As one of the group's most popular members during his tenure, he left a lasting impression through his heartfelt performances. Since departing EXO, Luhan has flourished as a solo artist in China, releasing chart-topping albums and starring in successful films and television dramas. His journey has been an inspiration for many aspiring artists across Asia.

3. Kris

Position: Leader (EXO-M), Main Rapper

Birthday: November 6, 1990

Nationality: Chinese-Canadian

As the leader of EXO-M, Kris was admired for his commanding stage presence and deep voice. His charisma and leadership skills helped guide the Mandarin-speaking sub-unit through its initial years. After leaving EXO, Kris pursued a solo career, becoming a prominent figure in the global entertainment industry. However, the artist faced legal controversies in 2021 when he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple individuals, leading to his arrest and eventual sentencing to prison in China.

4. Suho

Position: Leader, Lead Vocalist

Birthday: May 22, 1991

Nationality: South Korean

Suho has been the dependable leader of EXO since its inception. Known for his gentle yet firm leadership style, he has always been a pillar of support for the group. Suho’s vocals add an emotional depth to EXO’s ballads, while his acting career in dramas and musicals highlights his multifaceted talent. Fans admire his sophisticated image, his wit during interviews, and his undying dedication to EXO's legacy.

5. Lay

Position: Main Dancer, Vocalist

Birthday: October 7, 1991

Nationality: Chinese

Lay, a standout member of EXO-M, gained recognition for his intricate dance moves and soothing vocals. His passion for music and performance has made him a beloved figure in EXO and beyond. Lay’s solo career has flourished, with successful albums and acting roles in China and Hollywood. Though his activities with EXO have decreased in recent years, Lay continues to honor the group’s legacy, bridging cultures and championing creativity in all he does.

6. Baekhyun

Position: Main Vocalist

Birthday: May 6, 1992

Nationality: South Korean

Baekhyun is celebrated for his powerhouse vocals and his ability to convey deep emotions through music. His stage presence and playful personality make him a fan favorite. Beyond EXO, Baekhyun has excelled as a solo artist, earning numerous accolades for his solo albums. As a member of SuperM, he has also expanded his influence globally, cementing his reputation as one of K-pop's most versatile performers.

7. Chen

Position: Main Vocalist

Birthday: September 21, 1992

Nationality: South Korean

Chen’s voice is one of the most distinctive in EXO, characterized by its incredible range and emotional resonance. He brings an unmatched depth to the group’s ballads, making him a cornerstone of EXO’s vocal line. His solo projects, especially his heartfelt ballads, have received widespread acclaim. Chen’s warm personality and dedication to his craft have made him a beloved member among fans, both as a performer and a person.

8. Chanyeol

Position: Main Rapper, Vocalist

Birthday: November 27, 1992

Nationality: South Korean

Chanyeol is a true all-rounder, known for his rap skills, deep voice, and multi-instrumental talents. His cheerful personality, often referred to as the “Happy Virus,” brings a unique energy to EXO’s dynamic. Chanyeol is also a prolific songwriter, contributing to EXO’s discography and his own solo and collaborative projects. His acting career and entrepreneurial ventures further highlight his creativity and versatility.

9. D.O.

Position: Main Vocalist

Birthday: January 12, 1993

Nationality: South Korean

D.O. is a vocal powerhouse whose voice is renowned for its emotional intensity and clarity. His acting career is equally impressive, with critically acclaimed roles in films and dramas like Swing Kids and 100 Days My Prince. Despite his introverted nature, D.O.’s quirky humor and sincerity have made him a fan favorite. His ability to balance two demanding careers demonstrates his immense talent and dedication.

10. Tao

Position: Lead Rapper, Vocalist

Birthday: May 2, 1993

Nationality: Chinese

Tao’s unique style, blending martial arts with dance, brought a distinctive flair to EXO-M. His expressive stage performances and emotional vocals captivated fans during his time with the group. After leaving EXO, Tao established himself as a solo artist and actor in China, earning a loyal fanbase. His authenticity and candidness about his struggles have resonated deeply with fans.

11. Kai

Position: Main Dancer, Sub-Vocalist, Sub-Rapper

Birthday: January 14, 1994

Nationality: South Korean

Kai is synonymous with charisma, widely regarded as one of the best dancers in K-pop. His fluid movements and captivating stage presence set him apart. Beyond his dance skills, Kai’s sultry vocals and fashion-forward image have made him a global icon. As a soloist and member of SuperM, Kai continues to push boundaries, showcasing his artistry in diverse ways.

12. Sehun

Position: Lead Dancer, Sub-Rapper, Sub-Vocalist

Birthday: April 12, 1994

Nationality: South Korean

Sehun, the group’s youngest, is known for his striking visuals and elegant dancing. His magnetic presence on stage and natural charm have made him a beloved maknae. Sehun has also ventured into acting, with roles in dramas and films that highlight his growing talent. His laid-back yet confident personality adds a unique dynamic to EXO’s lineup.

From the remaining nine members to those who left to pursue solo careers, each has contributed to the group's rich legacy. No matter how many more group debuts, EXO group members will remain icons in the world of K-pop.