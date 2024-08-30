EXO’s Chanyeol's solo debut album Black Out takes top spot for second consecutive day on Worldwide iTunes Album Chart

EXO’s Chanyeol officially made his solo debut with the album Black Out. It has garnered immense attention from fans since its release. Moreover, it has taken the top spot on the iTunes Album chart for the second consecutive day.

On August 30, 2024, EXO’s Chanyeol’s debut solo album Black Out took the top spot on the iTunes Album chart for the second consecutive day. The record went on to grab rank no. 1 in a total of 51 countries on the first day, including France, Spain, Singapore, Russia, Mexico, India, Peru, Japan, Taiwan, and more. Moreover, the title track of the same name also topped the charts in more than 40 countries.

Making his solo debut after 12 years in the industry, Chanyeol’s album is extremely well-received by fans and took first place on both domestic and international charts. The album made its debut on the Hanteo Chart at no. 1 and it also topped China’s QQ Music digital album sales chart.

Chanyeol made his debut as a K-pop idol as an EXO member alongside Baekhyun, Suho, Chen, Xiumin, Sehun, Kai, and Lay in 2012. Formed by SM Entertainment, they made their debut with the first EP, Mama, in 2012, along with the title track of the same name. The artist gained immense fame after participating in Goblin’s OST track Stay With Me featuring PUNCH. He went on to release several solo songs such as SSFW, Tomorrow, Good Enough and more.

The K-pop star officially made his solo debut on August 28, 2024, with the album Black Out alongside the music video for the title track of the same name. The B-side tracks of the record include Ease Up, Clover, I’m on your side too, Back Again, and Hasta La Vista. Chanyeol also appeared in the newly released K-drama The Frog on Netflix.

