When EXO’s Chanyeol attended fansign event despite injury and interacted with fans

EXO’s Chnayeol is famously known for his love for fans and he never fails to showcase his love for them. Once, during a fansign event, the artist injured his hand, which restricted him from giving out signs to fans who came to meet him. However, despite that, he showed up for the event and talked to the fans instead.

Back in 2016, during a fansign event held for EXO, group member Chanyeol injured his right hand during rehearsals. However, that did not stop him from meeting the fans, even though he was unable to give out any autographs for them. Instead, he gave everyone a high-five and conversed with them, which became a memorable moment. Years later, fans still look back at the interaction and appreciate the K-pop star’s love for them.

Chanyeol has often gone above and beyond to showcase for his fans, including making the tattoo ‘L-1485’, which represents the combination of EXO-Ls. It is a combination of the date when EXO’s fan club was established, August 5, 2014. Moreover, during another fanmeeting, Chanyeol personally made bracelets and curated a gift package for each of the fans attending the event. These instances prove the artist’s special bond with his loved ones.

Chanyeol made his debut as a K-pop idol as an EXO member alongside Baekhyun, Suho, Chen, Xiumin, Sehun, Kai, and Lay in 2012. Formed by SM Entertainment, they made their debut with the first EP, Mama, in 2012, along with the title track of the same name. However, their breakthrough came from the popular single Growl, which is nicknamed ‘National Anthem of Korea’ by fans.

The K-pop star officially made his solo debut on August 28, 2024, with the album Black Out alongside the music video for the title track of the same name. The B-side tracks of the record include Ease Up, Clover, I’m on your side too, Back Again, and Hasta La Vista. Chanyeol also appeared in the newly released K-drama The Frog on Netflix.

Watch Black Out music video:

