Sehun has caught the public eye ever since his debut in the K-pop group EXO. Formed by SM Entertainment, the K-pop idol debuted alongside Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Suho, Chen, Xiumin, Kai, and D.O. His visuals and charming personality are some of the major reasons why EXO-Ls (EXO’s fandom name) were more inclined to keep him on the top of their bias list.

Assigned as the rapper of the group, the K-pop idol has also contributed his vocals to the group’s various songs. Moreover, he is also one of the main dancers of the group and is an integral part of any of the group’s dance routines. Moreover, his solo performances are also a sight to sore eyes as he effortlessly pulls off any intricate dance moves. However, he is most beloved for his adorable antics and his ability to transition from a fierce choreography to an endearing display of playfulness.

However, apart from his activities as a K-pop idol, he has also made an inedible mark in the fashion industry. He started his journey by appearing in group photoshoots which caught the attention of major magazines. Since then, there has been no stop to Sehun’s growing influence in fashion. On the K-pop idol’s birthday, let’s examine the his impact on the world of fashion.

Sehun's arrival in the world of fashion

In 2017, Sehun attended Louis Vuitton’s Fall RTW show where he grabbed the attention of the major players in fashion. Wearing an effortless outfit as per usual, he managed to stand out from rest which earned him the title of Best Dressed Man amongst all the celebrities present at the show including Jaden Smith. However, his achievement does not stop there and he won the same title next year for Louis Vuitton’s Resort show in Saint-Paul de Vence. He attended the show alongside big names such as Jennifer Connelly, Léa Seydoux, and Emma Stone.

The K-pop idol was popular even before K-pop as a genre was well-known globally. Needless to say that his outfits played a major role in the fashion events which got him the deserving attention he has received. Moreover, fashion editors and professionals from the industry were all lined up to take a snap with the emerging fashion icon.

Sehun’s reign in fashion did not stop there as it was just the stepping stone to bigger things. One of the major feats of the K-pop idol was when he was chosen as to grace the front cover of a major fashion magazine publication, making him the second K-pop idol to do so. He shared the spotlight with American model, Sara Grace Wallerstedt for the editorial. Additionally, that particular copy became one of the best-selling covers in the history of the magazine.

Sehun's brand ambassadorship for luxury fashion house

However, not long after Sehun was appointed as one of the global ambassadors for a major luxury fashion house, Dior. He became the ambassador for Diro Men in October 2020. From wearing the latest outfits right from the runway to getting invited to exclusive fashion events, Sehun has received extra special treatment from the luxury house. Moreover, in 2023, he was invited to Dior’s Men’s Fall 2022 Collection where Hollywood’s major names such as Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, and more were also invited. His fellow industry friend Cha Eunwo was also present at the event.

Sehun's massive social media presence

In the age of digitalization, social media metrics are one of the major aspects of checking a celebrity’s global stardom. With data such as Earned Media Value (EMV) offers insights into the reach and impact of celebrity endorsements and collaborations. Sehun's social media presence, characterized by millions of followers across platforms such as Instagram, represents a formidable force in the realm of fashion marketing, where each post carries the potential to generate significant EMV for brands and retailers. He has over 23 million followers on the platform, which makes him one of the irreplaceable assets to fashion brands.

Moreover, despite many celebrities attending the fashion shows, Sehun manages to gain the maximum EMV out of all. Overall, he was just below BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BTS’ V in the list of top 10 influencers during Paris Fashion Week Menswear 2022. Whether he's sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of his fashion shoots, promoting brand campaigns, or showcasing his personal style, Sehun's social media presence is a driving force for brand awareness, fostering community engagement, and ultimately driving sales.

Sehun’s fashion influence transcends countries and fashion brands. His individual dressing sense is also a contributing factor in making him stand out in the world of fashion. Additionally, he is one of the few Korean male artists who helped elevate South Korea’s fashion presence at the global level. The artist is currently enlisted in the military, and we cannot wait to witness what he has in store for us next!

