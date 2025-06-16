Meet actor who worked with Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, reel marriage to John Abraham caused stir, is set to star with B-town Biggie

Known for her cute gestures and lively nature, this actress came from outside the film industry without any godfather and went on to pave her path through hard work and her talent. She worked with almost all the bigwigs of the South Indian film industry, including Shankar, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, and others. Although she is married to a popular actor and the son of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, her on-screen marriage to John Abraham became a hot topic in gossip magazines. She is popular for her characters- Harini, Shalini, Hasini, and everyone's favorite, Aditi. Yes, we are talking about none other than Genelia D'Souza (Genelia Deshmukh).

Born on August 5, 1987, Genelia is among the popular names who have not only worked in the Hindi film industry but also have delivered several big hits in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi. The actress began her career in 2003 with the Hindi film Tumko Meri Kasam, opposite Riteish Deshmukh, with whom she tied the knot in 2012 after dating for several years.

Since her debut Hindi movie was a box office dud, she starred in a Tamil film, Boys, under the direction of Shankar, and a Telugu movie, Satyam, both of which opened to commercial success in the same year. Her career in the South film industry touched the skies, and she went on to work with almost all the big stars.

Genelia did Samba and Naa Alludu with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli's Sye opposite Nithiin, won praises for Sachein opposite Thalapathy Vijay, and Happy with Allu Arjun. The actress also collaborated with Venkatesh in a film titled Subhash Chandra Bose, but it failed to succeed at the box office.

The actress gained immense popularity for her character 'Aditi' in the Hindi film Jaane Tu..Yaa Jaane Na, which marked the Bollywood debut of Imran Khan. Moreover, she was applauded for her on-screen chemistry with John Abraham in Force. Interestingly, her on-screen marriage to John in the film sparked a major controversy, as a priest claimed that the actors were married in real life and that he had performed the actual mantras and rituals during the film's shoot. However, Genelia denied the claim, mentioning it was all a PR stunt and for the sake of publicity.

Genelia Deshmukh made a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Jai Ho and is now all set to star opposite Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par.

