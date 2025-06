25 Bollywood movies releasing from July to December 2025: War 2, Param Sundari, Thama to Alpha

As the first half of 2025 is about to end, let's take a look at what's coming in the second half. From Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 to Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama and Alia Bhatt's Alpha, here's a list of all the Bollywood movies that will be released in cinemas from July to December.

Here's a sneak peek at the upcoming releases in the second half of 2025:

S.No. Title Release Date Cast 1 Metro..In Dino July 4 Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher 2 Maalik July 11 Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Medha Shankr 3 Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan July 11 Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor 4 Saiyaara July 18 Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda 5 Tanvi The Great July 18 Anupam Kher, Subhangi Dutt, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser 6 Param Sundari July 25 Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor 7 Dhadak 2 August 1 Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri 8 Heer Express August 8 Divita Juneja, Pritt Kamani, Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, and Sanjay Mishra 9 War 2 August 14 Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani 10 Baaghi 4 September 5 Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa 11 The Bengal Files September 5 Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar 12 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar September 12 Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf 13 Jolly LLB 3 September 2025 Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor 14 Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past September 26 Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pandey 15 Ikkis October 2 Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat 16 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat October 2 Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa 17 Thama Diwali 2025 Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui 18 Kartik Aaryan-Anurag Basu movie Diwali 2025 Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela 19 De De Pyaar De 2 November 14 Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan 20 120 Bahadur November 21 Farhan Akhtar 21 Tere Ishk Mein November 28 Dhanush, Kriti Sanon 22 Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bharadwaj movie December 5 Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda, and Nana Patekar 23 Alpha December 25 Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol 24 Dacoit December 31 Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap 25 Son Of Sardaar 2 TBA Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Dutt and others

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor's morning look with coffee in floral dress is not basic, masters monsoon minimalism in loafers