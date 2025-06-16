Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to reunite but there's a twist

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s iconic film Ye Maaya Chesave is the latest addition to the bandwagon of films re-released theatrically. The 2010 romantic movie directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon has remained one of the cult favorite picks for audiences even today. And now, as the movie will be getting a re-release in the upcoming month, all eyes are on the ex-couple, whose real-life romance began on the sets of this film back in the day.

Ye Maaya Chesave gears up for re-release after 15 years

The Telugu romantic drama is set for a re-release after almost 15 years since its initial theatrical launch in 2010. Ye Maaya Chesave will be airing on the big screens once more from July 18 onwards. The news has generated a great deal of excitement among fans, who are eager to revisit the film's magic once more on the big screen.

Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya come together to promote YMC?

Interestingly, ever since the news of the movie’s re-release has come out, netizens are quite excited about one more thing, which is whether the lead actors would reunite and come together to promote the film.

The movie indeed remains one of their finest performances to date, and fans are eagerly anticipating whether the ex-couple will reunite to promote the film once more, but this is said to be just a mere rumor. The two are coming together onscreen but not for real.

Samantha apparently got rid of her Ye Maaya Chesave tattoo

A few days ago, some pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines after fans spotted that the actress had removed her Ye Maaya Chesave tattoo.

The actress used to have an ink of YMC written at the back of her neck, which was also an epitome of the film’s deep connection to her then-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Who was the first choice for the lead role in Ye Maaya Chesave?

Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya was not the first male actor to be considered for the lead role in Ye Maaya Chesave. The filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, in fact, had Mahesh Babu in mind for the same.

However, the actor had turned down the film even after hearing the script, as he believed it did not suit his star image at the time.

