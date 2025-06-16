Sunjay Kapur's PIC from his last Polo semi-final match goes VIRAL as businessman's team heads for finals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's tragic passing a couple of days back has left everyone in shock. The 53-year-old businessman passed away in the UK while playing Polo. It is believed that he swallowed a bee, after which Kapur suffered a heart attack.

Now, the billionaire businessman's Polo team, the SUJÁN Indian Tigers, shared a heartfelt post after his demise, featuring a picture of him taken a few days ago on the field itself.

Sunjay Kapur's last picture from the Polo Ground

Taking to their official Instagram handle, SUJÁN Indian Tigers shared an emotional post. In the picture, a smiling Sunjay Kapur can be seen posing with his friend from the team. The smile on their faces is proof of the fact that Polo brought immense joy to them.

In the post, it was written, "Today we play the final of the Cartier Trophy in the memory of our dear friend Sunjay Kapur, who tragically passed away on the field a few days ago."

The post further read, "Our Captain and Patron, Jaisal Singh, will mount up with the team to observe a minute's silence in honour of his dear old friend Sunjay, and then sit out as a mark of respect. This photograph of Sunjay and Jaisal was taken moments before they mounted up to play the semi-finals a few days ago. RIP Sunjay; you will be missed - your tireless enthusiasm and patronage will be remembered forever by the entire polo community."

Sunjay Kapur's funeral

According to reports in NDTV, Sunjay Kapur's funeral is scheduled to take place in Delhi. Since he was a U.S citizen and passed away in London, the legal process of bringing his body to India is getting complicated.

Earlier, Ashok Sachdev, his father-in-law, shared that the final rites of the industrialist will be performed in Delhi. He told NDTV, "The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites."

Sunjay Kapur is survived by his current wife, Priya Sachdev, and their son, Azarius Kapur.

