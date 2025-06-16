Park Bo Gum as perfect son-in-law? KISS OF LIFE’s Belle reveals hilarious text from her ‘huge fan’ mom

On June 16, KISS OF LIFE’s Belle and fellow member Haneul appeared as special guests on MBC FM4U’s popular midday radio show Kim Shin Young’s Noon Song of Hope. The girls were there to chat about music, life, and more. However, it was a hilarious personal story about actor Park Bo Gum that unexpectedly stole the show.

Host brings up a viral rumor

During the broadcast, host Kim Shin Young brought up a humorous tidbit that had been making the rounds online. Turning to her, she teased, “Belle’s mother said she had dibs on Park Bo Gum as her son-in-law.”

Without hesitation, Belle broke into laughter and admitted, “What happened is that rumors about this spread, but it’s actually true. My mom is such a huge fan, so I think that’s why she said that.” She went on to share just how enthusiastic her mother’s admiration really is.

Belle reads her mom’s text on air

Recounting a message her mom had recently sent her, Belle said, “She sent a message that read, ‘Bring me a son-in-law like Park Bo Gum. It would be the perfect son-in-law for me.’”

The unexpected confession had everyone in the studio laughing, especially when Kim Shin Young added a playful remark about Belle’s famous father. “Your father is singer Shim Sin. He might be jealous,” the host guessed.

But Belle brushed off the idea of jealousy, responding, “It’s not something to be jealous of. It’s not something to consider at all. He thinks of it as just a joke.”

Park Bo Gum already knows about the fan-mom

This isn’t the first time Belle’s mom’s admiration for Park Bo Gum has made headlines. Earlier, KISS OF LIFE appeared on KBS2’s The Seasons – Park Bo Gum’s Cantabile. Belle had mentioned on the show that her mom was a longtime fan of the actor.

In response, Park Bo Gum had sweetly looked straight into the camera and addressed Belle’s mother directly. He said, “Mother, hello. This is Park Bo Gum sending my regards.”

Fans react with laughter and love

After Belle’s radio appearance, the story began circulating online again. Fans express how wholesome and relatable her family dynamic is. Many joked that Belle’s mom had ‘great taste.’ Others playfully said they shared the same dream of Park Bo Gum becoming part of the family.

