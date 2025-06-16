EXCLUSIVE: After Rakesh Maria biopic with John Abraham, Rohit Shetty to reunite with Ajay Devgn for Golmaal FIVE in 2026

Over the years, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have successfully worked together on Zameen, Golmaal, Sunday, All The Best, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Singham Returns, Simmba, Golmaal Again, Sooryavanshi, and Singham Again. The duo is considered to be one of the most successful of Indian Cinema, with a partnership lasting-decades. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the duo is all set for their 14th collaboration in 2026. According to sources close to the development, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s next is Golmaal FIVE.

A source shares, “Rohit Shetty is presently shooting for the Rakesh Maria biopic with John Abraham in Mumbai. The film will be wrapped up by September 2025, and the filmmaker is aiming to lock the edit by the end of this year, for an early 2026 release. Right after completing work on the Rakesh Maria Biopic, Rohit moves on to the prep of Golmaal FIVE, and take it on floors by February/March 2026.” The source further added that the basic plot of Golmaal FIVE is locked, and the work on writing the screenplay is already underway.

“A fresh set of writers are working on the script of Golmaal FIVE, which is expected to be locked by September 2025, not-withstanding the dialogues and polishing work,” the source added. Golmaal FIVE will mark the reunion of Ajay Devgn with the entire gang of Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever among others. The comic caper, which is among the most loved and successful comic franchises of Indian Cinema, will hit the big screen in the first half of 2027.

Before moving on to Golmaal FIVE, Ajay Devgn is expected to wrap up shooting for Ranger, Total Dhamaal, and Drishyam 2 among others. The actor is in talks for a couple of other films, and we will be bringing more updates on his line-up soon. Meanwhile, his next for the big screen is Son of Sardaar 2, and the marketing campaign of the film is expected to kick-off in the next 10 days, as the makers intend to keep their asset roll-out plan tight, in the era of short attention span.

