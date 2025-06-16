Why did Kim Soo Hyun mention in livestream dispatch police to Garosero's office? YouTuber claims 'press suppression'

The controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun and the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute escalated again on June 13, 2025. Seoul police were dispatched to the channel’s office in Shinsa-dong. The incident came after the channel aired a live broadcast. The viewers say it may have violated a court-issued stalking restriction involving the actor.

Live broadcast prompts immediate reaction

According to reports, the latest stream featured Kim Soo Hyun’s name prominently in the video thumbnail before it went live. This triggered a wave of concern among netizens. They suspected the move could be a violation of the court’s provisional measure.

The order bars Kim Se Ui, the figurehead of Garosero, from producing or publishing content related to the actor. As viewers witnessed the stream unfold in real time, multiple individuals reported the video to the police. It prompted immediate action from authorities.

Police visit and verbal warning

Seoul’s police responded swiftly, visiting the YouTube studio and confronting Kim Se Ui directly. Officers reportedly informed him of the provisional stalking measure in place and issued a verbal warning. They urged caution in any further content referencing Kim Soo Hyun.

The interaction was brief, and officers departed soon after, but the implications were significant. When asked by the media about the specifics of the warning or whether legal procedures would follow, police declined to elaborate. They stated they could not provide detailed confirmation at this stage.

Kim Se Ui responds

Despite the police’s intervention, Kim Se Ui addressed the situation directly during the same broadcast. Visibly frustrated, he stated, “The police rang the doorbell and interrupted me while I was on a live broadcast. This is an apparent suppression of the press.”

Stalking order

The visit follows an earlier decision by the Seoul Central District Court, which imposed a provisional stalking order against Kim Se Ui. It restricts his ability to reference or contact Kim Soo Hyun. The YouTuber had appealed the court’s decision, but the appeal was dismissed, leaving the order intact.

Garosero’s role in controversy

Garosero Research Institute has been at the center of the firestorm surrounding the late actress Kim Sae Ron and her alleged relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. The channel has repeatedly published videos making serious claims about the actor. Many of which remain unverified.

Backed by members of Kim Sae Ron’s family, Garosero alleges that Kim Soo Hyun was in a romantic relationship with the actress for six years. It allegedly began when she was still underage. However, Kim Soo Hyun firmly denied the accusations. He states that the actor and Kim Sae Ron were in a relationship for only one year, and only after she became a legal adult.

