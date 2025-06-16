EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Amid breakup news, revisiting when Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon revealed red flags in relationship

On June 15, Kushal Tandon made a shocking announcement about his personal life. Kushal and Shivangi, who were reportedly dating, were in the news for their breakup yesterday, June 15. Kushal took to his Instagram story, revealing that he and Shivangi had been in a relationship but had broken up five months ago. He later deleted the post.

As their breakup news is all over the internet, here's a revisit to when the former couple spoke about red flags in a relationship.

Shivangi Joshi reveals red flags:

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon shared their views on relationships while promoting their show, Barsatein. During which, they were asked to share red flags they ignore in a relationship.

Upon being asked, Shivangi disclosed, "Disrespect is a big red flag. Voh disrespect initial level pe hi shuru ho jaati hai, hum samaj nahi paate, and we tend to avoid it. (The disrespect starts at an initial level, and we don't understand as we tend to avoid it)."

Watch Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's exclusive interview here-

The actress revealed how when negative comments start, she then later gets comfortable, and the level of disrespect keeps increasing. She shared, "Voh initial level pe hume samaj ke ek sath unn chizo ke baare mei jaan ke if we take a step forward, I think that is better (We should understand these things at an initial level and take a step forward after understanding it)."

Shivangi elaborated on how disrespect can escalate, becoming repetitive, and ultimately leading to an outburst. The actor revealed how she believes in taking care of these little things.

Kushal Tandon reveals red flags:

Revealing red flags he ignores in a relationship, Kushal Tandon shared, "I don't ignore red flags, that's why I am single. I just ignore the person." Furthermore, Kushal mentioned that he cannot ignore red flags such as lying, disrespect, and trust issues. He elaborated on how "harmless lies" are the biggest red flags.

He continued, "Disrespect to mom, even in a funny way." Kushal mentioned how he hates it when girls disrespect his mother in a funny way. When asked if it had happened, the actor revealed that it had happened several times.

For the uninformed, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon reportedly started dating during their stint in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Both played lead roles, and their on-screen chemistry carried over to their off-screen lives, too. However, Kushal has now announced that they are no longer together.

Workwise, Shivangi Josi is set to be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season opposite Harshad Chopda.

