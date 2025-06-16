Akhil Akkineni's wedding full menu: Ghee kaaram dosa to gulab jamun and how Naga Chaitanya enjoys Sobhita Dhulipala eating

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s youngest son, Akhil Akkineni, tied the knot with Zainab Ravdjee, a renowned painter and artist, back on June 6. The couple had dressed in white-colored traditional outfits as they turned a new leaf in their life together, surrounded by friends and family.

The pictures from the wedding and starry reception have gone viral on social media in no time. And now we came across a sneak peek inside the ceremony where the guests were served some of the most delectable South Indian food.

What was on the menu at Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding?

The Akkinenis arranged for an elaborate yet traditional meal setup for the guests at Akhil’s wedding. A renowned restaurant named Panchakattu Dosa was deployed as the caterer for the big day.

In a video shared by the catering partner, a glimpse of the menu card is revealed, which includes a wide variety of dosas such as the Ghee Kaaram dosa, Ghee idly, Ghee pongal, Upma, and Vadas.

While dessert included the delectable Gulab Jamun, a classic filter coffee was also made available to the guests. Flavored beverages in mango, mosambi, and watermelon variants were also available.

Naga Chaitanya’s candid moment as he gazes at wife Sobhita Dhulipala with love

Besides the lip-smacking arrangements made for the food, which captured attention, a small glimpse of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala also won several hearts.

In a glimpse, the Made In Heaven actress was seen finding some time amid all the work on the wedding day and enjoying some food.

However, it was her hubby Chaitanya who was spotted standing right next to her, while cutely gazing at her with a warm smile.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Rs 3.37 lakh Dior bag at Akhil-Zainab’s reception

For Akhil and Zainab’s wedding reception, Sobhita Dhulipala grabbed attention with her glamorous OOTD. The actress wore a red satin saree, paired with a structured, golden-framed blouse.

She styled her look with a black leather medium shoulder bag from the Christian Dior label, priced at approximately Rs. 3,37,338 lakhs.

