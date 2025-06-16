The Traitors: 5 behind-the-scenes revelations by Apoorva Mukhija- Uorfi Javed abusing her to Raj Kundra's eviction

Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, has been making headlines for her rivalry with Uorfi Javed in The Traitors. The two started off as good friends; however, their relationship turned sour in the third episode of the show. Uorfi claimed that Apoorva wasn't at her "level" and burst out in anger after the latter got upset with her.

Advertisement

Their social media beef has also been grabbing eyeballs as both are clearly loggerheads. Now, Apoorva has made some shocking behind-the-scenes revelations from the The Traitors set. She spoke about her participation in evicting Raj Kundra and her fight with Uorfi Javed.

5 shocking revelations by Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva Mukhija was concerned about participating

Apoorva Mukhija shared her experience of participating in The Traitors, which she joined in September 2024. She expressed that being a part of the show was a significant opportunity for her. At 23 years old, she felt nervous about competing alongside participants from the entertainment industry and was worried that she would be evicted in the first episode. However, her friend encouraged her not to worry and to play a game.

Apoorva's clash with her parents

In her vlog, Apoorva revealed that she had a fight with her parents before going on the show and had been out of communication with her family. She explained that she had no device with her during her time on The Traitors since it was a reality show.

Advertisement

However, her manager informed her that she would have the chance to make three phone calls to her family while on the show, Apoorva felt anxious about being without her phone. She later needed to call her mom because she missed her, but the show's producers denied her request, as it was specified in her contract that she would not be allowed to make calls.

Clash with Uorfi Javed

Apoorva recalled her first meeting with Uorfi Javed, stating that she sensed Uorfi had a low opinion of creators. The Rebel Kid mentioned her lack of trust toward Uorfi from the start. She said, "I knew if I were Maheep Kapoor, voh muje izzat degi. But I knew mai sirf ek influencer hu jisne apne dum pe apna content bana ke yaha tak aayi hu toh muje voh kyu izzat karegi. (I knew if I were Maheep Kapoor, then Uorfi would respect me. But I knew I'm just an influencer who has reached here on her own because of her content, so she will not respect me)."

Advertisement

Apoorva shared that she was very upset about being unable to call home, and she shared this feeling with Jannat Zubair. Uorfi approached Apoorva as well, asking why she was upset. Apoorva requested Uorfi to give her five minutes, which led to Uorfi losing her temper and criticizing Apoorva for not sharing her feelings. Apoorva firmly responded, "Not everything is about you, Uorfi."

The situation escalated when Uorfi shouted at her, resulting in an argument between them. Later, Apoorva stated how Uorfi said, "Bh*nc**d Apoorva idar aao (Apoorva come here)." Apoorva shared that after this, she asked Uorfi to calm down.

Apoorva hated Sufi

When they arrived at the palace, contestants were asked to choose someone they trusted. Apoorva stated openly that she did not trust Sufi Motiwala, revealing that they had been enemies and that she had a strong dislike for him. She recounted an incident from a party when Sufi made an inappropriate comment about her, which she found offensive.

Advertisement

At one point, when Karan Johar asked who she would like to evict first, Apoorva named Sufi, taking a jab at Sufi's judgment regarding others' outfits. Apoorva later recounted how her friendship with Sufi began after her argument with Uorfi.

Sufi approached her and said, "Apoorva, we are the youngest people here and the only creators. We are the only creators here. I know you don't believe it, but baby, I got your back. Till the time I'm on the show, I got your back." Sufi then hugged her, leading to a close friendship between them.

Raj Kundra and Karan Kundrra eviction

Apoorva mentioned that she instantly labeled Raj Kundra as a traitor based on his actions during the show. She expressed regret for talking too much and noted that she struggled to stay quiet, even writing "stop talking" on her hand. She was hesitant to call out Raj as a traitor, fearing she would be ousted herself. Apoorva revealed that she had prepared a ten-minute speech, which was ultimately cut from the show.

Regarding Karan Kundrra's eviction, Apoorva stated that many believed Karan was a traitor because he was quiet and appeared to be hiding something. She admitted feeling sad when she had to evict Karan, especially since he left her a small gift before his departure. Apoorva described Karan as the "sweetest" person, appreciating that he did not take anything personally.

Advertisement

Led by Karan Johar, The Traitors' first three episodes premiered on June 12.

ALSO READ: The Traitors Promo Out: Raftaar to Karan Kundrra, meet 20 contestants set to betray each other in Karan Johar-hosted reality show