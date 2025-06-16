‘Not SUGA, but my friend Min Yoongi’: El Capitxn reveals BTS member offered to cover costs for vocal treatment

The world counts down to BTS’ SUGA’s official military discharge on June 21, 2025. At the same time, a deeply personal essay by one of his closest collaborators is going viral. It offers a rare look at the man behind the stage name. On June 15, fans were moved by a blog post sharing a preview from producer El Capitxn’s upcoming essay collection, We’re Still in the Interlude.

The excerpt traces his emotional journey from idol to producer. It centres on the powerful bond he shares with BTS’ Min Yoongi. The piece resonates widely due to its raw revelations and previously unknown stories about the BTS member’s role in helping the producer rebuild his life.

El Capitxn's darkest days

Born Jang Yi Jung, El Capitxn first entered the K-pop scene as the main vocalist of boy group HISTORY in 2013 under LOEN Entertainment. However, after the group disbanded in 2017, he faded from the idol spotlight and faced an identity crisis. It led him to distance himself from music altogether.

In the essay, he candidly recalls this period as emotionally paralyzing, describing it as a time when no words, music, or people could bring him solace. He transitioned into songwriting and production under the moniker El Capitxn. He admits that the change felt hollow at first, until SUGA re-entered his life in an unexpected way.

The power of Snooze and a simple invitation

One turning point came when El Capitxn co-produced SUGA’s 2023 D-DAY album, particularly the track Snooze. He described the song as something that could have brought him the comfort he once desperately needed.

Soon after, he received an invitation from SUGA to appear on his YouTube talk show, Suchwita. While the appearance seemed casual on the surface, El Capitxn says it was transformative. Their conversation, full of laughter and reflection, helped him confront a part of himself he had long suppressed: his voice, his story, and his lost dreams.

SUGA's quiet promise

Though El Capitxn had previously declined an offer to join HYBE as an in-house producer, he says their friendship never wavered. What followed were moments of personal support, not for publicity or fanfare, but out of genuine care.

In one especially moving part of the essay, he recalls SUGA urging him to sing again. "I like hearing you sing," Yoongi told him. "If you're going to keep singing, fix your throat first. I'll cover any costs. That wasn't BTS' SUGA speaking, it was my friend, Min Yoongi."

Moreover, El Capitxn even jokes that he sometimes calls SUGA' dad.' "I always say this, 'Maybe it was my real dad who raised Jang Yi Jung, but it was producer SUGA who raised El Capitxn,'" he wrote.

From broken dreams to global credits

Since finding his footing again, El Capitxn has emerged as one of K-pop’s most trusted producers. As the founder of the production team VENDORS, he has worked with artists including PSY, IU, NCT, TXT, and BTS.

After producing the D-Day album with SUGA, their collaboration deepened when he joined Agust D TOUR D-DAY in 2024. He appeared as a DJ and behind-the-scenes support. Meanwhile, El Capitxn’s full essay collection We’re Still in the Interlude is to be published on June 23, 2025.

