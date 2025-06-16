Ravi Mohan gives a shoutout to alleged girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis' song and tags themselves as 'Us'

Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis continue to remain in the limelight with never-ending rumors about their relationship. While the two of them have repeatedly clarified that they’re in fact really close friends, curious netizens never leave a moment to ship them together. And amid all the rumors, the actor’s recent post seems to have grabbed attention, where he had a message to his fans on behalf of Keneeshaa and him.

Advertisement

Ravi Mohan’s note for Keneeshaa Francis’ new song

Taking to his IG stories, Ravi Mohan re-shared Keneeshaa’s recent music video by the name of Andrum Indrum. Giving a hearty shoutout for the same, the actor penned a note where he referred to the two of them as ‘us’.

In his words, “From US to You. Watch it world @keneeshaa1.”

Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa’s joint visit to temple

Well, Ravi and Keneeshaa were spotted making another joint public appearance together a few days back. They visited the Kundrakudi Temple in Tamil Nadu, right before the actor launched his own production house.

The duo wore traditional outfits and had similar-looking, large garlands around their necks. Their presence together fueled rumors of their relationship once more. Moreover, netizens were also curious if the two had gotten hitched, seeing their outfits and garlands strung round their necks.

For the unversed, Ravi Mohan still happens to be married to Aarti Ravi after announcing separation. Their divorce case is still pending and the final verdict has not been out.

Advertisement

When Keneeshaa broke her silence on pregnancy rumors

In one of her interviews with Behindwoods, Keneeshaa Francis broke her silence on some of the most bizarre misconceptions about her amid alleged relationship murmurs with the Parasakthi star.

The artist addressed how people even thought she might be pregnant with the actor’s child and threw indecent remarks at her.

She remarked, “Many people are also saying that I am pregnant. I have a six-pack. I am not pregnant. Whatever anyone says, it comes back to them. Karma does not leave. One day, everyone will know what is true or false. Until then, eat biryani and take rest.”

Ravi Mohan's work front

Coming to his upcoming films, Ravi Mohan will be seen beside Sivakarthikeyan in Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi. He also has films like Karathey Babu and Bro Code in the pipeline next.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to reunite but there's a twist