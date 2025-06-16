Bruce Willis’ Wife, Daughter Share Emotional Father’s Day Tributes Amid His Dementia Diagnosis: ‘Want It All Back…’

Bruce Willis' family opened up about the emotional toll of Father's Day this year, with both his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and daughter, Rumer Willis, sharing deeply personal messages on social media.

Emma Heming Willis posted a touching tribute to her husband on Sunday, June 15, as she reflected on how Father's Day feels different since Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). She honored not only Bruce but all fathers living with disability or disease and the children who show up for them.

"What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words," Emma wrote. "Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present," she added.

Emma admitted she was profoundly sad, adding, "I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family." She shared that the phrase 'it is what it is' helps her cope and return to a place of acceptance. "Not to fight this every step of the way like I used to," she said.

The post included throwback photos of Bruce Willis with his children. One photo had the caption: “I miss and mourn what was,” and another read: “I want it all back.”

Bruce Willis shares two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with Emma. He also has three older daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.

Here's what Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer wrote on Father's Day

Rumer Willis also marked the day with an emotional post about her father. The actress shared several old photos of herself and Bruce, writing: "Today is hard. I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I'm doing and what's going on in my life. To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes."

She added that she wished she had asked him more questions while he was still able to share his stories. At the same time, she acknowledged that her father wouldn’t want her to feel sad, so she was trying to focus on gratitude and remind herself how lucky she was to have him in her life and still be able to hold and hug him.

Rumer said she treasures every moment she has with her father and noted how his eyes light up when he sees his granddaughter, Louetta.

She also extended her support to others, expressing love for those going through similar experiences, including people who have lost their fathers, single mothers taking on both roles, and even her future partner.

