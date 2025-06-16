Masters of the Universe Wraps Production, Confirms He-Man's Nicholas Galitzine: Find All About Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

Nicholas Galitzine has confirmed that filming for the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe movie has officially wrapped. The actor, who plays both Prince Adam and He-Man, shared the update with fans on Instagram on Sunday, June 15, also teasing a look at his He-Man costume.

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe,” Nicholas Galitzine wrote alongside a silhouette image. “It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime, and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”

The live-action film, produced by Amazon, MGM Studios, and Mattel Films, is directed by Travis Knight. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026, as per Deadline.

What is Masters of the Universe about?

The film follows the story of Prince Adam, a 10-year-old boy who crashes to Earth in a spaceship and becomes separated from his magical Power Sword, his only connection to his home planet, Eternia. Nearly two decades later, Adam locates the sword, returns to Eternia, and transforms into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. He must defend Castle Grayskull and the planet from the evil Skeletor.

Here's who stars in the cast

The ensemble cast is packed with big names.

Camila Mendes plays Teela. She also confirmed her wrap on the project via TikTok, captioning her video, "No ships left to fly that's a wrap on Masters of the Universe!!"

Jared Leto plays Skeletor

Idris Elba stars as Duncan/Man-at-Arms

Alison Brie portrays Evil-Lyn

Morena Baccarin plays The Sorceress

James Purefoy as King Randor

Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto

Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw

Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man

Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops

Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang, and Christian Vunipola also appear in the film.

The story, written by Chris Butler from a draft by David Callaham and the Nee brothers, will focus on He-Man's origin and his battle to protect Castle Grayskull. In the original 1980s cartoon, Castle Grayskull played a crucial role in He-Man's transformation and served as a central location targeted by villains such as Skeletor, Hordak, and the Snake Men.

While plot details are still mostly under wraps, Galitzine's comments and the cast announcements have already generated buzz online.

