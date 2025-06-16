Global Box Office: Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning zooms past USD 500 million after 4th weekend

Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, led by Tom Cruise, has finally crossed USD 500 million at the global box office after it's 4th domestic weekend. At the time of this article, it stands at around USD 506 million. The movie, with an estimated budget of USD 300-400 million excluding marketing expenditure, is set to end its run grossing a handsome USD 600-625 million, with roughly USD 200 million coming from the domestic markets.

If not for the budget, this is a solid result for Tom Cruise, who continues to woo audiences even at the age of 62. While the movie won't turn a profit in its theatrical run, it eventually will through syndication. Mission: Impossible has a good audience on digital and this audience is expected to lap onto the new MI film, like they have lapped onto every MI film in the past.

Coming back to the theatrical performance of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, it has put up a good performance in China, considering the post-pandemic situation for Hollywood movies. It became the first movie in over half a year to cross USD 50 million in China, reiterating the love the Chinese have for Ethan Hunt. It obviously isn't the highest grossing Mission: Impossible movie in the Middle Kingdom. But the fact that it has bettered Dead Reckoning by an over 50 percent margin is something that the makers of the film would happily take. To note, China is the biggest market for the eighth installment of the action franchise.

The action movie has and still is enjoying a leggie run at the India box office. After its franchise best start, it saw higher than normal drops on weekdays. But it has done well to stabilise itself. The movie shall end its theatrical run in India with roughly Rs 94-95 crore net on the board. That will make The Final Reckoning, the second highest grossing Mission: Impossible movie in India, only behind Dead Reckoning.

Hollywood summer is stacked with big releases every week. Elio, F1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman and Fantastic Four: First Steps are among the most anticipated films in the next couple of months. It is the reception of these movies that will give us an idea whether M:I8 grosses USD 600 million or USD 625 million.

You can watch Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in theatres now.

