Who Won Pedro Pascal Lookalike Contest and What Was the Prize? Learn About Brooklyn Dad Being Dragged to Competition

A Brooklyn dad walked into a Pedro Pascal lookalike contest on Father’s Day, and walked out with USD 50 and a year’s worth of burritos.

George Gountas of Greenpoint didn’t expect to win when his family convinced him to enter the lookalike competition on Sunday, June 15. But to their surprise, he took the top prize at Son Del North, a Mexican restaurant on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as per the New York Post.

Gountas participated with nearly 30 contestants at the event, celebrating fans of Pedro Pascal, the Chilean-born actor known for his roles in The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, and Game of Thrones. Pascal played bounty hunter Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Joel Miller in The Last of Us, two of his most popular roles in recent years.

The idea to enter came from Gountas’ wife, Jenny Gania, who said people have pointed out the resemblance for years. “It started when Game of Thrones came out the first time, that’s when we first heard it,” Gania said. “Then some kids started noting it, too, so when we saw this [contest], I was like, ‘It’s Father’s Day. You have to go. It’s going to be your Father’s Day treat.’”

Gountas, who doesn’t use social media, was surprised by the attention. “It’s funny, because he’s not on social media at all,” Gania added. “But now he’s going to be everywhere.”

Here’s why contest happened in the first place

The lookalike contest was inspired by a viral comment Pedro Pascal made in 2023, suggesting that there wasn’t any decent Mexican food in New York City. Son Del North’s chef and co-owner Annisha Garcia said that sparked the idea. “I’m, ‘So sorry, but there’s no Mexican, good Mexican food in New York?’” Garcia said. “And we were like, ‘There is, and we are here.’”

The restaurant’s co-owner Wim Shih said the goal was to create a fun and uplifting moment for the community. Shih said that there’s just so much sadness in the world right now that they thought to be a bit of sunshine amidst all that.

This Pedro Pascal lookalike contest follows another recent celebrity-themed event in New York: a Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition held last October in Washington Square Park, where Chalamet himself made an appearance.

