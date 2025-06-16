Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day collection of Sitaare Zameen Par, War 2, Maa, Metro In Dino, Saiyaara, Superman and more

The Indian box office is gearing up for an exciting lineup of films, with releases spanning across genres and industries. From Aamir Khan’s feel-good entertainer Sitaare Zameen Par to the high-octane War 2, Pinkvilla is here to provide a detailed prediction of the opening day collections of prominent films that are set to release in the next couple of months, based on current buzz, star appeal, and market trends.

Advertisement

India Net Opening Day Box Office Predictions

1. Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan returns with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par. The film's units have not garnered the desired pre-release response. However, the awareness of the movie, thanks to Aamir's aggressive marketing, is high. If the content strikes a chord, it shall do well in its eventual run, despite the lukewarm opening that the movie is expected to take on the 20th of June.

Predicted Day 1 Net Collection: Rs 10.25 - Rs 10.75 crore

Opening Note: Below Average

2. Maa

Maa, with its impactful trailer, and the presence of a star like Kajol is generating good buzz for itself. The film’s appeal is higher than a usual horror-thriller because it is directly linked to the world of Shaitaan - 2024's hit supernatural-thriller. The movie shall face competition from the holdover Bollywood release, Sitaare Zameen Par, and also the Hollywood biggie F1. However, that should not deter it from taking a good opening on 27th June.

Advertisement

Predicted Day 1 Net Collection: Rs 5.50 - Rs 6.00 crore

Opening Note: Good

3. F1

Brad Pitt's racing movie has created substantial excitement for itself among the audiences looking for a thrilling IMAX experience. However, that audience is niche, here in India, as a result of which it will not be taking an opening that it should ideally take on the 27th of June, for the star power and for the budget.

Predicted Day 1 Net Collection: Rs 2.25 - 2.50 crore

Opening Note: Below Average

4. Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth, led by Scarlett Johansson is expected to draw Indian audiences to theatres in large number. Early tracking suggests that it will take one of the best starts for a Hollywood release this summer, when it hits theatres on the 4th of July.

Predicted Day 1 Net Collection: Rs 8.50 - Rs 9.00 crore

Opening Note: Good

5. Metro... In Dino

Anurag Basu’s Metro: In Dino promises a fresh take on urban relationships but it faces challenges due to the limited scope of the genre, and the stiff competition it faces from holdover as well as new releases. The hit music may attract some audiences, but the opening on 4th July is expected to be soft, considering its high budget due to an extensively long shooting timeline.

Advertisement

Predicted Day 1 Net Collection: Rs 4.75 - Rs 5.25 crore

Opening Note: Below Average

6. Superman

James Gunn's Superman is generating decent buzz among superhero film fans. The film’s appeal is high but there is slight skepticism on the content front. If the early reviews are solid, the film will end up doing extremely well. The movie releases in India on 11th July.

Predicted Day 1 Net Collection: Rs 7.00 - Rs 7.50 crore

Opening Note: Average

7. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is banking on its music and emotional appeal, apart from the credibility associated with a Vikrant Massey film. The movie releases on 11th July amidst stiff competition from holdover titles, as well as new releases, and thus the opening is likely to be underwhelming.

Predicted Day 1 Net Collection: Rs 2.50 - Rs 2.75 crore

Opening Note: Below Average

8. Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara is creating reasonable interest with its fresh pairing of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and the soulful music. While it may not set the box office on fire, it’s expected to open decently in urban centers on the 18th of July.

Advertisement

Predicted Day 1 Net Collection: Rs 3.50 - Rs 3.75 crore

Opening Note: Average

9. Fantastic 4: First Steps

Fantastic 4 looks like a very credible film by Marvel Studios. However, much like Superman, the movie looks to take an average start on 25th July.

Predicted Day 1 Net Collection: Rs 6.00 - Rs 6.50 crore

Opening Note: Average

10. Param Sundari

Param Sundari seems like an interesting blend of romance, comedy and drama. The teaser is vibrant and, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor make a good pair. The film is poised for a respectable opening when it releases. The release date is still not finalised.

Predicted Day 1 Net Collection: Rs 7.25 - Rs 7.75 crore

Opening Note: Reasonable

11. War 2 (Hindi)

Ayan Mukerji's War 2 is unquestionably the biggest film of the lot, whose opening in Hindi alone will be more or less equal to the sum of the abovementioned films. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani look in good form and all that's really required now is some work on the film's visuals.

Predicted Day 1 Net Collection: Rs 57.50 - Rs 58.00 crore

Opening Note: Bumper

Day 1 India Net Box Office Prediction Table

Date Movie Net Opening Day 20th June Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 10.25 - Rs 10.75 crore 27th June Maa Rs 5.50 - Rs 6.00 crore 27th June F1 Rs 2.25 - Rs 2.50 crore 4th July Jurassic World: Rebirth Rs 8.50 - Rs 9.00 crore 4th July Metro... In Dino Rs 4.75 - Rs 5.25 crore 11th July Superman Rs 7 - Rs 7.50 crore 11th July Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Rs 2.50 - 2.75 crore 18th July Saiyaara Rs 3.50 - Rs 3.75 crore 25th July Fantastic 4 Rs 6.00 - Rs 6.50 crore TBD Param Sundari Rs 7.25 - Rs 7.75 crore 14th August War 2 Rs 57.50 - 58.00 crore

The box office is set for a diverse range of films, with War 2 leading the pack as the clear frontrunner. There are a few films that are not included for now because the promo is not out. That includes Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2.

Advertisement

The success of all films will ultimately depend on word-of-mouth and audience reception post-release. Stay tuned for updates on their actual box office performance!

Note: These predictions are based on current buzz, promotional material, and market trends. Actual collections may vary depending on release dynamics and audience response.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day collection of Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, Metro In Dino and Saiyaara