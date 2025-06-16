Bhanushali Studios Limited, Warner Bros. Pictures, and JOAT Films join hands for five Hollywood films to be remade in India

In a groundbreaking move set to redefine cross-cultural cinematic collaborations, Bhanushali Studios Limited (BSL), Warner Bros. Pictures, and JOAT Films have collaborated for a strategic partnership to develop Indian adaptations of five legendary Warner Bros titles. This multi-film deal aims to bring globally celebrated narratives into the heart of Indian cinema, infused with the country’s unique cultural flavour while preserving the universal emotional essence that made these stories beloved across generations.

This initiative underscores Warner Bros. Pictures' commitment to deepening its footprint in key international territories through locally resonant storytelling and forms part of its broader strategy to engage with the ever-booming Indian film market.

“India represents one of the world’s most vibrant and sophisticated film markets, with audiences who deeply appreciate authentic, locally rooted narratives,” said Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director – India, Warner Bros. Pictures.

“This partnership allows us to combine our storytelling heritage with exceptional local talent to create films that will resonate profoundly with Indian audiences while maintaining the universal appeal that defines great cinema.”

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures, a studio that has shaped cinematic history across generations,” said Vinod Bhanushali, Founder & Chairman, Bhanushali Studios Limited. “This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to reimagine the stories by Warner Bros. Pictures through an Indian creative lens, blending emotion, scale, and culture for audiences both at home and internationally.”

The creative bridge between East and West will be further strengthened through the involvement of Jack Nguyen, founder of JOAT Films. With over three decades of experience in the global film industry, including a long association with Warner Bros Pictures and expertise in Asian market productions, Nguyen brings strategic insight and creative vision to the venture. JOAT Films will co-produce under Nguyen’s first-look deal with Warner Bros. Pictures.

"I’m excited to partner with BSL to adapt Warner Bros. Pictures titles that will resonate with Indian audiences,” said Jack Nguyen.

Under Vinod Bhanushali’s leadership, BSL has witnessed the critically acclaimed film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' and more.

Meanwhile, development on the first project under this collaboration is already underway. Official announcements regarding the title, creative teams, and production timelines are expected soon.

This alliance positions Indian cinema to offer a fresh, culturally nuanced take on some of Hollywood’s most iconic narratives.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day collection of Sitaare Zameen Par, War 2, Maa, Metro In Dino, Saiyaara, Superman and more