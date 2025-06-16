BTS' J-Hope's parents 'overwhelmed' by son's Goyang concert as sister Jiwoo pokes fun at shirtless act, see family PICS

J-Hope recently concluded his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour with three memorable encore stages at Seoul's Goyang Stadium from June 13 to 15. His parents and sister were his biggest cheerleaders present among the massive crowd of audience.

The tight-knit Jung family once again displayed their enduring bond as his sister Jiwoo shared details of the proud parents' heartwarming reaction to their son's concert.

Advertisement

J-Hope's family supported him during HOPE ON THE STAGE encore concerts

J-Hope's sister Jiwoo shared a series of Instagram posts and stories to celebrate the successful run of her brother's first solo world tour. She shared that on the last day of the HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL concert, "seeing the overwhelmed expressions on mom and dad's faces throughout the concert" made her "deeply moved."

The proud sibling also shared a sweet family pic and one of their parents enjoying the show with lightsticks in hand.

However, she kept their faces hidden for privacy concerns. She called the BTS member "truly admirable and respectable" for his hard work and dedication to making the concert spectacular. She further stated that they were his "safe space" and would always root for him.

Fans gushed over their family bonding and stated, "Hobi is always able to spread love & confidence towards every1" because "He has a strong support" from his loved ones.

Advertisement

J-Hope and Jiwoo– sibling goals!

Jiwoo shared a clip of J-Hope's Killin' It Girl performance, specifically the part where he flaunts his abs and showcases smooth, sultry moves. The captioned it as, "Even tho I was a bit embarrassed... that fiery shirtless moment!", showcasing peak sibling behaviour. She also wittily wrote, "Killin' it Man," and displayed a proud family member moment.

Adding on to the fun, the artist reposted the story with a "haha" text. Fans found their antics absolutely "ADORABLE" and relatable. Despite J-Hope's celebrity status, his bonding with his family remained unchanged over the years. To date, he mentions them on-camera on every possible occasion. His parents and sibling's support in his journey and their pride in his success warm millions of hearts worldwide.

ALSO READ: J-Hope to appear on Sana’s Fridge Interview: Watch flirty ‘oppa’ moment, BTS-TWICE throwbacks and more in preview