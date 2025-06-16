Uppu Kappurambu OTT: When and where to watch Keerthy Suresh and Suhas starrer social comedy film

Uppu Kappurambu, starring Keerthy Suresh and Suhas in the lead roles, is set to hit the streaming space soon. If you’re interested in watching social comedies, here are the details.

When and where to watch Uppu Kappurambu

Uppu Kappurambu is set to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 4, 2025. Announcing the movie’s release, the streaming space’s social media handle penned, “Get ready for this heartwarming ride with the citizens of Chitti Jayapuram.”

Plot of Uppu Kappurambu

Uppu Kappurambu is a social comedy film that is set in the fictional village of Chitti Jayapuram during the 1990s. The movie is expected to revolve around the escalating pressures the village faces due to the inadequate burial infrastructure.

However, the film takes into account the societal issues that are filled with quirky wit and humor.

Talking about the film, director Ani IV Sasi, the son of late Malayalam director IV Sasi, said, “It uses satire and humour to explore how ordinary people navigate extraordinary situations with limited means but an unbreakable spirit.”

“The movie is a sincere attempt to blend comedy with meaningful commentary, brought to life by an incredible cast and crew,” he added.

Cast and crew of Uppu Kappurambu

Uppu Kappurambu features Keerthy Suresh and Suhas in leading roles, along with an ensemble cast that includes Babu Mohan, Shatru, Talluri Rameshwari, and many more in key roles.

The Ani IV Sasi directorial is written by Vasanth Maringanti, originally made in Telugu, and will also be available in languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Coming to Keerthy Suresh’s work front, the actress was last seen in the lead role in Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. The Hindi adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri featured the story of a former IPS officer returning to end his feud with a foe from his past.

In addition to the lead actors, the movie features Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, Jackie Shroff, and others, with Salman Khan making a cameo appearance.

Moving ahead, the actress will next be seen in Revolver Rita, a comedy film written and directed by JK Chandru. The upcoming Tamil-language cinematic venture is scheduled for release on August 27, 2025.

